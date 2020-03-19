Nevada County Media: A new website, with new features

There are big changes happening at Nevada County Media. The organization, previously known as NCTV, hosts the county’s public-access channels, including three cable channels. It also provides digital media production services and opportunities to students, filmmakers, business owneres, nonprofits, and government agencies across the county and hosts popular annual events and competitions. Recently, Nevada County Media (NCM)’s moved to its brand new 7500-square-foot facility at 355 Crown Point Circle, Suite D and is now offering more digital media classes than any college or organization in Nevada County and beyond.

The new site, nevadacountymedia.org, was launched February 2020. The website features a colorful new homepage with a clarified navigation menu, call-to-action buttons, and mission-focused language. The site also features several other pages that express the NCM’s vision effectively. Also, the website features e-commerce: NCM can now take online orders for class registration, memberships, and more!

The new website includes many exciting new features, such as:

BEAUTIFUL VISUAL EXPERIENCE

Compelling headers

Project gallery pages that showcase the organization’s work for the community

A page about the facility with clear information and animated visuals so viewers can learn about all of the rooms throughout the building, such as the recording studio, green screen, podcasting rooms, and rooms and tools for editing, recording, producing, streaming, and more!

Several embedded videos that show NCM’s videography work for local businesses

Great typography and information design principles are applied to each page for easy understanding and clear comprehension

E-COMMERCE AND CALLS TO ACTION

E-commerce storefronts so visitors can purchase a membership or register for a class, and an individual page for each product to view details

Buttons in just the right places to encourage the viewer to take action

Newsletter signup forms and contact forms embedded right on the pages

IMPROVED UX MAKING IT EASIER FOR VIEWERS TO FIND WHAT THEY NEED

A “Watch Now” page with links to live streaming and on-demand channels, as well as individual feature pages for each channel

An events calendar that dynamically separates events for members only and events that are open to the public

Dedicated spotlight pages for competitions, internships, naming opportunities, production services, and more!

A mobile-friendly, responsive design that works well on all devices

The site is accessible, with alt text on images and videos and clear headers used to organize the content

Professional Design

The new site was provided by digital marketing agency Apiarity (apiarity.com). Apiarity owner Stephanie Leishman reviewed all existing content and imagined the possibilities for new content. She envisioned a website that would communicate an extensive amount of information in a clear, usable way for the viewer.

“My goal for this site was to make it a fun, engaging, beautiful experience and at the same time make it as usable and clear as possible for the website visitor,” says Leishman. “I also noticed that the employees were spending too much time processing payments manually and taking orders and information via email and paper forms. That’s when I realized that with some technical expertise, I could provide e-commerce solutions and embedded online forms that would greatly reduce the workload for the NCM team.”

Leishman communicated often with Ramona Howard, Executive Director of NCM, to audit the existing messaging. Howard provided many professional photos of the space and NCM work and provided information about the multitude of exciting new programs she has been developing at the organizaton.

The Nevada County Digital Media Center is Nevada County’s hub for all things media. Learn more at https://nevadacountytv.org/.