Nevada County Concert Band starts summer season at Alta Sierra Country Club

The Nevada County Concert Band will perform Sunday at the Alta Sierra Country Club.

Submitted photo

Know & Go What: Nevada County Concert Band When: Sunday June 2, from 5-7 p.m. Where: Alta Sierra Country Club (on the green), 11897 Tammy Way, Grass Valley, CA Summer schedule: June 2 — Alta Sierra - #1 Picnic Pops concert “9 Times out of 10” June 23 — Pioneer Park - #2 Picnic Pops concert “To the 9s” July 4 — Grass Valley - Independence Day pre-parade concert and more July 28 — Pioneer Park - #3 Picnic Pops concert “By the 9s” Aug. 10 — Nevada County Fair - Pine Tree Stage concert Aug. 25 — Pioneer Park - #4 Picnic Pops concert “9 Lives” Sept. 1 — Commodore Park - Labor Day concert for Lake Wildwood residents Sept. 14 — Nevada City - Constitution Day street concert

The 70-piece Nevada County Concert Band begins its 48th season with big band, classic, jazz, folk, film and popular music, all centering around the number nine, according to a release.

This concert is themed “9 Times out of 10.”

Highlights will include: “Fame and Fortune,” a 1919 circus march; The excitement of “Eureka! The Great American Gold Rush;” Broadway show tunes from “South Pacific” and “West Side Story;” The sultry jazz strains of “Harlem Nocturne;” A medley of big band classics; Film tunes from “Up,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and Danny Elfman’s “Batman;” An irresistible taste of “Love Potion Number 9.”

The band always has a good time, engaging the audience with special treats like a trumpet trio, a saxophone soloist, a vocalist, costumes and props, and perhaps even a line dance number.

This concert is free, open to the public, accessible and family-friendly. Bring a lawn chair, shade, and a picnic dinner, or visit the club for food, beer or wine service.

Nonprofit donations to support the band will be gratefully accepted.

This open-air concert takes place on the golf course’s driving range, adjacent to the clubhouse and parking lot.