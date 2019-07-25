Nevada County Concert Band performs Sunday

The 70-piece Nevada County Concert Band presents its annual invitational event this Sunday, with more than 50 guest musicians from all over California … and beyond. This third of four Picnic Pops concerts will feature big band, classic, jazz, folk, film, and popular music, all centering on the theme “By the 9s.”

Highlights include songs commemorating the Gold Rush (1849) and the Golden Spike (1869); features for the trombone section and for a clarinet trio; medleys from “Big Band Classics” (1939) and “South Pacific” (1949); “Beyond the Horizon,” an inspiring tribute to the 1969 space race; toe-tapping ragtime “Broadway One-Step” (1919); “Evil Ways” honoring Carlos Santana at Woodstock (1969); and movie music from 1939, 1959, 1989, and 2009. The band always has a good time, engaging the audience with special treats like props, costumes, and other surprises.

The concert is free, open to the public, accessible and family-friendly. Bring a lawn chair, shade, and a picnic dinner, or treat yourself to goodies from the hot dog or ice cream vendors. Non-profit donations to support the band will be gratefully accepted.

The concert is Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City. For more information, go to wwwnccb.org or http://www.facebook.com/NevCoConcertBand.