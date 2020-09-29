Nevada County Camera Club work on display during Open Studios
KNOW & GO
WHAT: “Gold Country on Camera - A Photo Challenge”
WHO: Nevada County Camera Club
WHEN: Oct. 10-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Nevada City Picture Framing, 571 Searls Ave., Nevada City
MORE INFO: http://www.nccameraclub.com
The Nevada County Camera Club participates again in open studios the weekend of Oct. 10 to 11.
Nevada County Camera Club’s exhibit “Gold Country on Camera – A Photo Challenge” will be on display during the Center For Arts Open Studio Tour Oct.10 and 11. This exhibit includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during a 48 hour period during the fall.
“The purpose of this photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in their photography, post-processing, and presentation of their artwork,” said Kathy Triolo, president of the Nevada County Camera Club. Photographs for this exhibit will be displayed at Nevada City Picture Framing 571 Searls Ave. in Nevada City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the first weekend of the Open Studios Tour.
The locations for the photographers were selected through a random number generator. Each photographer had 48 hours to shoot in that location only. All entries will be judged by local professional photographers.
“Due to the success of last year’s challenge we decided to do it again. Even given the complications of the COVID situation. It was a lot of fun last year and photographers embraced the idea of exploring their own creativity. Photographs are currently being turned in and we are pleased by the creativity and unique approach. We hope the community will visit our exhibit and ‘Gold Country on Camera – A Photo Challenge’”, concluded Triolo.
