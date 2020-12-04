Nevada County Camera Club photos on display at Nevada City Picture Framing

WHEN: Through Jan. 31. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nevada County Camera Club is proud to host the “Glories of Fall Color” exhibit from today through the end of January at Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration on Searls Ave in Nevada City announced Ellen Davis, Gallery Coordinator.

“This show was initiated to brighten our outlook after months of COVID issues and quarantine. There are 27 framed photos to peruse and/or purchase. Photos range from realistic to abstract, all brilliant with the oranges, yellows and golds of fall color from many beautiful locations. And again we would like to thank Melissa Goldman, owner of Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration for her enthusiasm as host for these exhibits,” said Davis.

Goldman would also like to remind photographers and those seeking a special holiday gift that a unique frame for a memorable photograph or artwork might be the perfect solution.

“But to get the framing done in time, you need to bring your art in soon. Or you can purchase a gift certificate to complete the framing after the first of the year,” said Goldman. “And please remember to wear your mask in the store.”

For more information on Nevada County Camera Club visit http://www.nccameraclub.com.

For more information on Nevada City Picture Framing and Restoration visit http://nevadacitypictureframing.com or call 530-478-1990.

Source: Nevada County Camera Club