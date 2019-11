Nevada County Bars & Bistros, Nov. 14 through Nov. 20

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thursday Nov. 14 – The Funky Knuckles (6-piece jazz-funk phenom) 9:30 p.m. $10.

Friday Nov. 15 – Ron Artis II & The Truth (Divine blues, soul & funky rock-power trio from Hawaii) 9:45 p.m. $15/$20.

Saturday Nov. 16 – The Higgs (Jam-rock bliss w/lights!) 9:45 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday Nov. 14 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.

Friday Nov. 15 – Sista Kat with special guests (Deja Solis, Lady Passion, Ishense and more), 9 to midnight

Saturday Nov. 16 – **CLOSED** for a Private Event

Tuesday Nov. 19 – Chris Crockett, 7 to 10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

FREE POOL-Wednesday

All Day and Night

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Nov. 14 – Local Legend, Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays lounge classics and your requests on accordion and piano. Join a gathering of folks who stop in, say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Thursday Nov. 14 – Kent & Cavileer Duo – Original tunes on guitar, harmonica and voice, by Tom Kent & Jay Cavileer 6 p.m. $5.

Friday Nov. 15 – Seattle’s legendary Baby Gramps! With Robert Armstrong of R. Crumb’s Cheap Suit Serenaders; special guest Fast Rattler. (babygramps.com) 6:30 p.m. $12/$15.

Saturday Nov. 16 – Bob Mora and the Third Degree Blues Band play Chicago style blues for dancing. 6:30 p.m. $7.

Sunday Nov. 17 – Flounder – Jazz quartet originals by David Dvorin, Randy McKean, Tim Bulkley & Cliff Childers. 6 p.m. $7.

Wednesday Nov. 20 – Jay Tausig plays interstellar originals and tasty covers from his galactic journeys. 6 p.m. Sliding.

Wednesday Nov. 20 – Green Party meets in banquet room. Open to public.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Open – 3 p.m.

Thursday Nov. 14 – Karaoke Night – 7p.m.

Monday Nov. 18 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Nov. 15 – Solstice (music). 8-11 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 16 Undercover (music), 8-11 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 17 – NFL Sunday Ticket

Monday Nov. 18 –Open Jam Session hosted by Porkchop. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 19 – Karaoke at 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Wednesday Nov. 20 – Game Night