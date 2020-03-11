Nevada County Bars & Bistros, March 12 through 18
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Friday March 13 – The Geezer Gig, The Golden Cadillacs (Soulful Americana Rock, Funky Country) 9:45 p.m. $10.
Saturday March 14 – Sweet Plot (Funk, soul and rock inspired by the music of the 6’s & 70s) 9:45 p.m. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Friday March 13 – JT Lawrence and His Sound Hounds (rock and blues) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday March 14 – Soul Graffiti (funk, hip-hop and reggae) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Sunday March 15 – The Kelly Twins Dueling Piano Show, 7-9 p.m.
Tuesday March 17 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
March 14 ~ Diggin’ Up Bones (Pure country old land new) 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday March 12 – NEW! Pub’s Calamari, now served each Thursday, until it runs out!
Thursday March 12 – On Stage: Justin Purtill: Residente World Tour fest headliner in US, Europe, Mexico, 2018 Austin City Limits & more. Justin has 5 CD’s of improve inger- songwriter music. 6 p.m. $5/$10. https://www.facebook.com/events/131838568230767/
Friday March 13 – Lounge: Chet Salvatorelli plays lounge classics on accordion and keyboard. Say hello, sing along and reminisce. Weekly, Thursday or Friday. 4 p.m.
Friday March 13- Gold*Dust Equinox Indoor-outdoor Dance Party! Fire dancers, hands-on art displays, playa-wear exchange, body paint, more. Bring your instrument and join Boom Sexy’s drum/dance fun! Details and tix online. $20 adv/$25 door. https://www.facebook.com/events/577748862820818/ 6 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday March 14 – Aretha Franklin’s Birthday Tribute!. Multiple local bands and soloists interpret the music of the Queen of Soul, across multiple genres and styles. Cherisha Heart, Power of 12, Leftie Lucy, Purdon’s Crossing, Chad Connor Crow, many more! Details and tickets online. $15adv/$20/door. 6 p.m. https://www.facebook.com/events/552283878910251/
Sunday March 15 – DeJazz Vu Quartet: Alto sax, keys, bass, drums – cool jazz and good eats! 6 p.m. $5/$10.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.
Thursday March 12 – Trivia Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.
Sunday March 15 – Live Music – Cassidy Joy – 3 p.m.
Monday March 16 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Friday March 13 – Secret Emchy Society(old school whiskey –voiced boot-stompin heartbreakin’ roots & American music for modern times. Kalliis at the helm! with Jack Garton and The Demon Squadron. 8 p.m. Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron are a Western Canadian roots bank steeped in old time rock’n’roll and zydeco, playing original songs with wry humor and classic showmanship. No Cover.
Saturday March 14 – ONOFF.(Power rock trio hailing from Ireland) 9 p.m. No Cover.
Sunday March 15 – Billy Bensing. (Folk/Americana)5pm. No Cover
Monday March 16 – Porkchop Jam Session. Bring your equipment and your friends. 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday March 17 – Trivia Night @ 6:30 p.m. Win bar credit!
Tuesday March 17 – Bottomless Cup of Karaoke @ 8 p.m.
Wednesday March 18 – ½ for veterans (vets only) drinks all day
