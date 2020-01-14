Nevada County Bars & Bistros, Jan. 16 through Jan. 22
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Friday Jan. 17 — The Sam Chase & The Untraditional (Gypsy Americana Rock, Blues & Soul). Josh Eagle opens. 9 p.m. $15.
Saturday Jan. 18 —Red Dirt Ruckus w/Kyle Ledson (Jan-grass & Dixie funk) 9:15 p.m. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thursday Jan. 16 – Giant Steps Jazz Band, featuring Lorraine Gervais. 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday Jan. 17 – Foothills Groove Collective (funk, rhythm and blues) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday Jan. 18 – Playdate, featuring Gary Regina (jazz). 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Sunday Jan. 19 – The Kelly Brothers Dueling Piano Show, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday Jan. 21 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
Saturday Jan. 18 ~Perfect Stranger~ 8 p.m. to midnight. No cover.
Saturday Jan. 25 ~ Pork Chop~ 8 p.m. to midnight. No cover.
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables.
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday Jan. 16 — Third Thursday Celtic Session in the lounge. 6 p.m.
Thursday Jan. 16 — Big Room: Game Night! Board games, cards, more. Bring yours or play with ours. Bring your friends or meet new ones here. All ages. Free
Friday Jan. 17 — Cousin Cricket. Classic country, Western swing & Rockabilly. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.
Saturday Jan. 18 — The Heifer Belles (Original back-porch Americana) 6:30 p.m. $5/$10
Sunday Jan. 19 — Paul Kamm! A rare solo appearance by this outstanding singer-songwriter and community friend. $5/$10. 6 p.m.
Wednesday Jan. 22 — What’s Your Story Wednesday (Treasured community members share their own favorite life stories, art, music. This month: Selected memoir stories from members of Judie Rae’s Olli Memoir class, and music by Nory Fussell. 6 p.m.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.
Thursday Jan. 16 – Trivia Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.
Monday Jan. 20 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Friday Jan. 17 — Speakeasy Party w/Cuttin’ the Chord. Costumes encourages, drink specials for costumes, themed drinks. 8 p.m.
Saturday Jan. 18 — Never Say Die (A Black Sabbath Tribute Band)) 9 p.m.
Sunday Jan. 19 — Buddha and Brew. 9 a.m.
Monday Jan. 20 — Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. Bring your instrument and join the band. 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday Jan. 21— Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
