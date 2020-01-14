Nevada County Bars & Bistros, Jan. 16 through Jan. 22

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Friday Jan. 17 — The Sam Chase & The Untraditional (Gypsy Americana Rock, Blues & Soul). Josh Eagle opens. 9 p.m. $15.

Saturday Jan. 18 —Red Dirt Ruckus w/Kyle Ledson (Jan-grass & Dixie funk) 9:15 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday Jan. 16 – Giant Steps Jazz Band, featuring Lorraine Gervais. 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday Jan. 17 – Foothills Groove Collective (funk, rhythm and blues) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 18 – Playdate, featuring Gary Regina (jazz). 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Sunday Jan. 19 – The Kelly Brothers Dueling Piano Show, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 21 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Saturday Jan. 18 ~Perfect Stranger~ 8 p.m. to midnight. No cover.

Saturday Jan. 25 ~ Pork Chop~ 8 p.m. to midnight. No cover.

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables.

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Jan. 16 — Third Thursday Celtic Session in the lounge. 6 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 16 — Big Room: Game Night! Board games, cards, more. Bring yours or play with ours. Bring your friends or meet new ones here. All ages. Free

Friday Jan. 17 — Cousin Cricket. Classic country, Western swing & Rockabilly. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Saturday Jan. 18 — The Heifer Belles (Original back-porch Americana) 6:30 p.m. $5/$10

Sunday Jan. 19 — Paul Kamm! A rare solo appearance by this outstanding singer-songwriter and community friend. $5/$10. 6 p.m.

Wednesday Jan. 22 — What’s Your Story Wednesday (Treasured community members share their own favorite life stories, art, music. This month: Selected memoir stories from members of Judie Rae’s Olli Memoir class, and music by Nory Fussell. 6 p.m.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 16 – Trivia Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Monday Jan. 20 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Jan. 17 — Speakeasy Party w/Cuttin’ the Chord. Costumes encourages, drink specials for costumes, themed drinks. 8 p.m.

Saturday Jan. 18 — Never Say Die (A Black Sabbath Tribute Band)) 9 p.m.

Sunday Jan. 19 — Buddha and Brew. 9 a.m.

Monday Jan. 20 — Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. Bring your instrument and join the band. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Jan. 21— Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.