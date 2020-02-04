Nevada County Bars & Bistros, Feb. 6 through 12

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Friday Feb. 7 – Pontiac Dream (Folk, Soul, funk & Rock) 9:30 p.m. $10.

Saturday Feb. 8 – China Cats (Grateful Dead magic) 9:30 p.m. $15.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday Feb. 6 – The Kelly Brothers Unplugged, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Friday Feb 7 – Mikel Paul and the BB’s (jazz) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb 8 – Sour Diesel (fusion) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday Feb. 12 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Saturday Feb. 8 ~ Loose Gravel ~ 8 p.m to midnight. NO COVER.

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Feb. 6 – NEW! Pub’s fab Calamari, now served each Thursday, til it runs out. Don’t be late!

Thursday Feb. 6 – Lounge: 1st Thursday Uke Jam, hosted by Lucky Mulligan. No experience needed, just your uke. Songbooks available. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday Feb. 6 – Family Game Night! Board games, card games and more. Bring your own or play with ours. Bring friends or make new ones. All ages, no cover. 6 p.m.

Friday Feb. 7 – Three Times Through: Fun foursome with decades of playing together, with harmonies and humor. Fun Celtic mashups that will surprise you. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10

Friday Feb. 7 – Possum: Jeff Wright, Ty Smith, James Carlson play folk and Americana. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Saturday Feb. 8 – PENDING: Twilight Drifters: Danceable tunes from classic country, honky tonk, Western swing, Rockabilly and West Coast blues! 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Sunday Feb. 9 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam: Musicians and vocalists welcome to sign up to sit in with Karl Chelette, Jason Wilkins, and Al Feeney. Charts to share are encouraged.

Wednesday Feb. 12 – Stage: Weds Bluegrass Jam, hosted by our local CBA folks! Bring your instrument and play along. 6:00pm http://www.facebook.com/events/170358247523768/

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.

Thursday Feb. 6 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 8 – Live Music – Roadside Attractions – 7 p.m.

Monday Feb. 10 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Feb. 7 – Bullet Train Hobos. 8 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 8 – Jones Bar Jammers. 8 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 9 – Tony & Friends Jam Session & Fundraiser. 5 p.m.

Monday Feb. 10 – Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. Bring your instrument and join the band. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Feb. 11 – Trivia Night @ 6:30pm. Groups of 5, 7 random categories & win bar credit.

Tuesday Feb. 11 – Karaoke at 8 p.m.

Wednesday Feb. 12 – Reggae Jam Session with Kurrency King. 7 p.m.