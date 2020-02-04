Nevada County Bars & Bistros, Feb. 6 through 12
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Friday Feb. 7 – Pontiac Dream (Folk, Soul, funk & Rock) 9:30 p.m. $10.
Saturday Feb. 8 – China Cats (Grateful Dead magic) 9:30 p.m. $15.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thursday Feb. 6 – The Kelly Brothers Unplugged, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Friday Feb 7 – Mikel Paul and the BB’s (jazz) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday Feb 8 – Sour Diesel (fusion) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday Feb. 12 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
Saturday Feb. 8 ~ Loose Gravel ~ 8 p.m to midnight. NO COVER.
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday Feb. 6 – NEW! Pub’s fab Calamari, now served each Thursday, til it runs out. Don’t be late!
Thursday Feb. 6 – Lounge: 1st Thursday Uke Jam, hosted by Lucky Mulligan. No experience needed, just your uke. Songbooks available. 6:30 p.m.
Thursday Feb. 6 – Family Game Night! Board games, card games and more. Bring your own or play with ours. Bring friends or make new ones. All ages, no cover. 6 p.m.
Friday Feb. 7 – Three Times Through: Fun foursome with decades of playing together, with harmonies and humor. Fun Celtic mashups that will surprise you. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10
Friday Feb. 7 – Possum: Jeff Wright, Ty Smith, James Carlson play folk and Americana. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.
Saturday Feb. 8 – PENDING: Twilight Drifters: Danceable tunes from classic country, honky tonk, Western swing, Rockabilly and West Coast blues! 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.
Sunday Feb. 9 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam: Musicians and vocalists welcome to sign up to sit in with Karl Chelette, Jason Wilkins, and Al Feeney. Charts to share are encouraged.
Wednesday Feb. 12 – Stage: Weds Bluegrass Jam, hosted by our local CBA folks! Bring your instrument and play along. 6:00pm http://www.facebook.com/events/170358247523768/
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.
Thursday Feb. 6 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 8 – Live Music – Roadside Attractions – 7 p.m.
Monday Feb. 10 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Friday Feb. 7 – Bullet Train Hobos. 8 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 8 – Jones Bar Jammers. 8 p.m.
Sunday Feb. 9 – Tony & Friends Jam Session & Fundraiser. 5 p.m.
Monday Feb. 10 – Open Jam Session with the band Porkchop. Bring your instrument and join the band. 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday Feb. 11 – Trivia Night @ 6:30pm. Groups of 5, 7 random categories & win bar credit.
Tuesday Feb. 11 – Karaoke at 8 p.m.
Wednesday Feb. 12 – Reggae Jam Session with Kurrency King. 7 p.m.
