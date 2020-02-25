Nevada County Bars & Bistros, Feb. 27 through March 4

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Thursday Feb. 27 – Joe Marcinek All-Stars (funky jam-rock) 9:30 p.m. $15.

Friday Feb. 28 – AfroFunk Experience (The name says it all) 9:45 p.m. $15.

Saturday Feb. 29 – Blue Summit w/Kyle Ledson (Americana Bluegrass) 9 p.m. $10.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday Feb. 27 – Eli Rush, Peter Wilson and Paul Emery, 7-10 p.m.

Friday Feb. 28 – Lolo Gervais (vintage rhythm and blues) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 29 – Banner Mountain Blues Review, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday Mar. 3 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Feb. 29 ~ PORKCHOP (Classic Rock/Blues) 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Feb. 27 – NEW! Pub’s Calamari, now served each Thursday, until it runs out!

Thursday Feb. 27 – Lounge: Chet Salvatorelli plays lounge classics on accordion and keyboard. Say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4 p.m.

Thursday Feb. 27 – Stage: Nory Fussell & Friends: Singer-songwriter Nory’s heartfelt originals, and new takes on old favorites. 6 p.m. $5/$10

Friday Feb. 28 – Sean Kerrigan Jazz Quartet with Randy McKean, Tim Bulkley & Gerry Pineda (Great jazz originals and favs) 6:30 p.m. $5/$10

Saturday Feb. 29 – Cupcake Rodeo rides again! Spunky trio with fun lyrics and great music of their own plus fine covers. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.

Sunday March 1 – Rita Hosking, with Sean Feder – A Northern CA native, Rita’s style of country–folk is loved for story and sense of place. 7 prior albums, and now #8! 6 p.m. $15 adv/$18 door & day of show.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.

Thursday Feb. 27 – Trivia Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 29 – Live Music – Hard Hattie – 7 p.m.

Sunday March 1 – Live Music – Three Times Through – 3 p.m.

Monday March 1 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Feb. 28 – Stardust Highway & Follow Me Dark. 8 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 29 – Cuttin the Chord. 8 p.m.

Sunday March 1 – Tony & Friends Jam. 5 p.m.

Monday March 2 – Porkchop Jam Session. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday March 3 – Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday March 3 – Karaoke at 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.