Nevada County Bars & Bistros, Feb. 27 through March 4
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day!
Your Home for all the NFL Action!
Thursday Feb. 27 – Joe Marcinek All-Stars (funky jam-rock) 9:30 p.m. $15.
Friday Feb. 28 – AfroFunk Experience (The name says it all) 9:45 p.m. $15.
Saturday Feb. 29 – Blue Summit w/Kyle Ledson (Americana Bluegrass) 9 p.m. $10.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thursday Feb. 27 – Eli Rush, Peter Wilson and Paul Emery, 7-10 p.m.
Friday Feb. 28 – Lolo Gervais (vintage rhythm and blues) 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 29 – Banner Mountain Blues Review, 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday Mar. 3 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day
Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.
Feb. 29 ~ PORKCHOP (Classic Rock/Blues) 8 p.m. to midnight. NO COVER.
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thursday Feb. 27 – NEW! Pub’s Calamari, now served each Thursday, until it runs out!
Thursday Feb. 27 – Lounge: Chet Salvatorelli plays lounge classics on accordion and keyboard. Say hello, sing along and reminisce. 4 p.m.
Thursday Feb. 27 – Stage: Nory Fussell & Friends: Singer-songwriter Nory’s heartfelt originals, and new takes on old favorites. 6 p.m. $5/$10
Friday Feb. 28 – Sean Kerrigan Jazz Quartet with Randy McKean, Tim Bulkley & Gerry Pineda (Great jazz originals and favs) 6:30 p.m. $5/$10
Saturday Feb. 29 – Cupcake Rodeo rides again! Spunky trio with fun lyrics and great music of their own plus fine covers. 6:30 p.m. $5/$10.
Sunday March 1 – Rita Hosking, with Sean Feder – A Northern CA native, Rita’s style of country–folk is loved for story and sense of place. 7 prior albums, and now #8! 6 p.m. $15 adv/$18 door & day of show.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Grass Valley Brewing Co.
141 E. Main St. Grass Valley
530-271-2739
Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.
Thursday Feb. 27 – Trivia Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 29 – Live Music – Hard Hattie – 7 p.m.
Sunday March 1 – Live Music – Three Times Through – 3 p.m.
Monday March 1 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949
530-268-1065 work
Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com
Friday Feb. 28 – Stardust Highway & Follow Me Dark. 8 p.m.
Saturday Feb. 29 – Cuttin the Chord. 8 p.m.
Sunday March 1 – Tony & Friends Jam. 5 p.m.
Monday March 2 – Porkchop Jam Session. 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday March 3 – Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday March 3 – Karaoke at 8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
