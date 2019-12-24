Nevada County Bars & Bistros, Dec. 26 through Jan. 1

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day!

Your Home for all the NFL Action!

Friday Dec. 27 – Swamp Zen (NOLA funk & jam-rock) 9:45 p.m. $12.

Saturday Dec. 28 – Prezident Brown w/ Kurrency King (Roots reggae & dancehall) 9:30 p.m. $20.

Sunday–Tuesday, 29-31 Phish (Streaming live from NYC) 5 p.m. Free.

Tuesday Dec. 31 – Night Animals (Funky, jazzy, jam-rock from SF) $10 p.m. $15/$20.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

530-265-9093

http://friartucks.com

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thursday Dec. 26 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves w/ DJ Fossil), 8 – 11 p.m.

Friday Dec. 27 – Lolo Gervais (rhythm and blues), 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 28 – Tom MacDonald, Tony Unger and Gerry Pineda. 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Tuesday Dec. 31 – The World Beatnix NYE Celebration – 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

530-273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Wednesdays ~FREE POOL~All Day

Fridays ~8 Ball Tournament~ $5. Buy in and the house to match.

Saturdays ~Live Music~ 8 p.m.-midnight. NO COVER. Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables.

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thursday Dec. 26 – Chet Salvatorelli, 92 years young, plays accordion lounge classics & requests. Stop by, sing along and reminisce. 4:30 p.m.

Thursday Dec. 26 – The Ferocious Few on tour playing rollicking, soulful, garage-rock with a twist of punk and rockabilly. 6:30 p.m. http://theferociousfew.com/home

Friday Dec. 27 — Pinkie Rideau & Blioux Gumbo. Blues dance party, plus a Gumbo menu special for Pinkie’s birthday! Tix includes download card of her new, not-yet released album! 6:30 p.m. $10.

Saturday Dec. 28 – Harmony Groove, Ed Olswang, Steve Bayard, Wendy Price & Nora Thurmond; authentic music, quality harmonies, classic 60/70s & great originals. 6:30 p.m. $5 -$10.

Sunday Dec. 29 – Last Sunday Concert Series: Nory Fussell & Friends play his original music & favorites. 6 p.m. $5 – $10.

Tuesday Dec. 31 – Rock in 2020 with a Shaky Ground NYE Dance Party and Bling-Off! Ticket includes music, photo booth, app/dessert buffet, and complimentary midnight toast. Bring your bling for the bling contest! 7:30 p.m. RSVP & tix online $25/adv, $30/door

Wednesday Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day Open House & Potluck. Join us for our annual soup/salad/bread gathering to start the new year. We’ll have simple activities for letting go of the old and setting 2020 intentions. Bring an instrument, or a fav dish, or just enjoy ours. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Free.

Wednesday Jan. 1 – Poetry Hour: Meet with Nevada County’s Poet Laureate, Chris Olander to casually discuss poetry, ask questions, read a poem, and explore the many ways that poetry as an art form can impact and transcend our daily lives. 5 p.m.

Wednesday Jan. 1 – Open Mic: Share your poetry, music, one-act play, or ? 6 p.m.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Grass Valley Brewing Co.

141 E. Main St. Grass Valley

530-271-2739

http://www.GVBrew.com

Monday – Friday – Happy Hour – Until 3 p.m.

Thursday Dec. 26 – Karaoke Night – All Ages – 7 p.m.

Monday Dec. 30 – Open Mic Night – 6:30 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

19729 Cerrito Rd. Grass Valley, CA 95949

530-268-1065 work

Email: dewdroplorig@gmail.com

Friday Dec. 27 – Jones Bar Jammers (Classic Rock). 8 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 28 – Cold Sweat (Upbeat blues, funk, soul) 8 p.m.

Monday Dec. 30 -Open Jan Session with the band Porkchop. 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday Dec. 31 – “It’s Midnight Somewhere Party” with Runnin 4 Cover (classic Rock and Country) 5-8 p.m. Free Sparkling wine toast @ 6 p.m. with NY Time Square Ball Drop.

Tuesday Dec. 31 – Karaoke NYE Party 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Free Sparkling Wine toast at midnight.

Wednesday Jan. 1 – Game Night 6:30 p.m.