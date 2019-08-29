Nevada County Bars and Bistros
COOPER’S ALE HOUSE
235 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-0116
Music Calendar August
Tue & Thurs – Karaoke
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day
Fri Aug. 30 – World Beatnix (no passport required for an exotic musical journey $10) 9:30 p.m.
Sat Aug. 31 – Petty Luv (A tribute to Tom Petty, $15) 9 p.m.
Sun Sept. 1 – Phish (A live webcast from Colorado- Summer Tour Finale!, 7 p.m. FREE)
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
530-265-9093
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thurs Aug. 29 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11 p.m.
Fri Aug. 30 – Lorraine Gervais (classic rhythm & blues), 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Sat Aug. 31 – Red’s Blues Band, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Tues Sept. 3 – Chris Crockett, 7-10 p.m.
UNCLE SONNY’S BAR
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
530-273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Mon through Sun- 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. – or later
KARAOKE- 1st Saturday of every month- 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.- No Cover!
Fri Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament, Starting at 7 p.m.
Tues Night Dart Tournament, 7 p.m. $1 off any beer
FREE POOL-Wed
All day and night bar features shuffleboard, darts and regulation pool tables
WILD EYE PUB
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs Aug. 29 – Lazy Hustler, Recreational Honky Tonk – 6:30 p.m.
Fri Aug. 30 – Shaky Ground, Funky rock & blues for dancing! 6:30 p.m. $5.
Sat Aug. 31 – Cupcake Rodeo, Originals and eclectic covers by Sara Berndt, Jeannine Bourdeaux & Chloe Day. 6:30 p.m. $5.
Sun Sept. 1 – Wild Eye Pub Yard Sale! Come by and get new treasures! 11-4 p.m.
Sun Sept. 1 – The Bulkley, Kerrigan, McKean, Pineda Quartet, plays yummy jazz standards and non-standards. 6 p.m. $5.
Wed Sept. 4 – Nory Fussell & Friends, Original and improv tunes! 6:30 p.m. $5.
THE STONE HOUSE
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
