Nevada County Bars and Bistros

COOPER’S ALE HOUSE

235 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-0116

Tue & Thurs – Karaoke

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

(530) 265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day

Fri August 9 – The Geezer Gig at 5pm, The Highway Poets – (Funky soulful Americana rock with soaring saxophone at 10pm. $10.

Sat August 10 – Earles of Newtown (Dixieland swing jazz, speakeasy soul, seductive blues. 9:30pm, $15.

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

(530)265-9093

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thurs August 8 – Vinyl Funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11pm

Fri August 9 – Sabor del Oro (global jazz), 8:30 – 11:30pm

Sat August 10 –Fly Tiger, 8:30-11:30pm

Tues August 13 – Chris Crockett, 7-10pm

Weds August 14 – Dave Earl (blues), 8-11pm

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

(530) 273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Monday thru Sunday-9 a.m. to 12 a.m. – or later

KARAOKE-1st Saturday of every month-

7 p.m. to 12 a.m.-No Cover!

Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament

Starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday Night Dart Tournament

7 p.m. $1.00 off any Beer

FREE POOL-Wednesday

All Day and Night

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs Aug 8 – Groove: Playing favs in trio harmony – 6:30 p.m. $5.

Fri Aug 9 – Nevada City’s Big Whoop, with special guest, Park Street Riot – 7:00 p.m. $8/$10.

Sat Aug 10 – TBA – 6:30 p.m. $5.

Sun Aug 11 – US Yard Sale Day & Rent Party! Auctioning off the old Swiss House Shields. Selling many personal and Pub treasures – 11:00-5:00 p.m.

Sun Aug 11 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam- Sign up and sit in with Karl Chelette, Gay Galvin and All Feeney – 6:00 p.m.

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity