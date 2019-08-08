Nevada County Bars and Bistros
COOPER’S ALE HOUSE
235 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-0116
COOPERS JULY CALENDAR
Tue & Thurs – Karaoke
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
(530) 265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day
Fri August 9 – The Geezer Gig at 5pm, The Highway Poets – (Funky soulful Americana rock with soaring saxophone at 10pm. $10.
Sat August 10 – Earles of Newtown (Dixieland swing jazz, speakeasy soul, seductive blues. 9:30pm, $15.
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
(530)265-9093
Nevada City Bar & Restaurant
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thurs August 8 – Vinyl Funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil, 8-11pm
Fri August 9 – Sabor del Oro (global jazz), 8:30 – 11:30pm
Sat August 10 –Fly Tiger, 8:30-11:30pm
Tues August 13 – Chris Crockett, 7-10pm
Weds August 14 – Dave Earl (blues), 8-11pm
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
(530) 273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Monday thru Sunday-9 a.m. to 12 a.m. – or later
KARAOKE-1st Saturday of every month-
7 p.m. to 12 a.m.-No Cover!
Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament
Starting at 7 p.m.
Tuesday Night Dart Tournament
7 p.m. $1.00 off any Beer
FREE POOL-Wednesday
All Day and Night
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs Aug 8 – Groove: Playing favs in trio harmony – 6:30 p.m. $5.
Fri Aug 9 – Nevada City’s Big Whoop, with special guest, Park Street Riot – 7:00 p.m. $8/$10.
Sat Aug 10 – TBA – 6:30 p.m. $5.
Sun Aug 11 – US Yard Sale Day & Rent Party! Auctioning off the old Swiss House Shields. Selling many personal and Pub treasures – 11:00-5:00 p.m.
Sun Aug 11 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam- Sign up and sit in with Karl Chelette, Gay Galvin and All Feeney – 6:00 p.m.
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
