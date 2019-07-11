Nevada County Bars and Bistros
COOPER’S ALE HOUSE
235 Commercial St., Nevada City
530-265-0116
COOPERS JULY CALENDAR
Tue & Thurs – Karaoke
Fri July 12 – Mike Gallactic – $10.
Sat July 13 – Horse the Hunter – The Fit – Black Magnet – $10.
CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL
230 Commercial St., Nevada City
(530) 265-4000
Kitchen Open Late Every Day
Fri July 12 –5 p.m. – The Geezer Gig w/Bob Woods Trio – Free – Indubious w/ El Dub – funky reggae and more – 10 p.m. – $15.
Sat July 13 – Swamp Zen – New Orleans style funk, Americana soul, jam rock – 9:45 p.m. – $12.
Wed – July 17 – Red Dirt Ruckus – Jamgrass – Dixie Funk – 9 p.m. – Free
FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR
111 N Pine St., Nevada City
(530)265-9093
Nevada City Bar & Restaurant
GOLDEN ERA
309 Broad St., Nevada City
530-264-7048
http://www.goldeneralounge.com
Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.
Thurs July 11 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil – 8 – 11 p.m.
Fri July 12 – Soul Graffiti – funk, world beats – 9 – 12 a.m.
Sat July 13 – Bob Woods and Pete Kmeto – 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.
Tues July 9 – Chris Crockett – 7 – 10 p.m.
Uncle Sonny’s Bar
13475 Highway 174
Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y
(530) 273-7274
Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar
Monday thru Sunday-9 a.m. to 12 a.m. – or later
KARAOKE-1st Saturday of every month-
7 p.m. to 12 a.m.-No Cover!
Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament
Starting at 7 p.m.
Tuesday Night Dart Tournament
7 p.m. $1.00 off any Beer
FREE POOL-Wednesday
All Day and Night
Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables
Wild Eye Pub
535 Mill Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com
Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/
Thurs July 11 – The Rayos – Original world music, with guest newcomer Emma Fisher-Smith playing originals. Surprise special guests – 6:30 p.m. – $8./$10.
Fri July 12– One Button Suit – Sacto area bluegrass rising stars; special guests Barwick & Siegfried – 6:30 p.m. – $8./$10.
Sat July 13 – Shaky Ground – Five-piece funky blues for dancing – 6:30 p.m. – $5.
Sun July 14 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam Sign up to sit in with Karl Chelette, Gay Galvin, and Jason Wilkins, with local pros jamming – 6 p.m.
Wed July 17 – Stephen Holland – 6 p.m. – $5. & Nevada County Green Party County Council meets in Pub’s Banquet Room. Open to the public – 6 p.m. –
The Stone House
107 Sacramento Street
Nevada City, CA 95959
530-265-5050
FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity
Sun July 14 – Sunday Brunch – Patio open – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.