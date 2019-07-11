Nevada County Bars and Bistros

COOPER’S ALE HOUSE

235 Commercial St., Nevada City

530-265-0116

Tue & Thurs – Karaoke

Fri July 12 – Mike Gallactic – $10.

Sat July 13 – Horse the Hunter – The Fit – Black Magnet – $10.

CRAZY HORSE SALOON & GRILL

230 Commercial St., Nevada City

(530) 265-4000

http://www.crazyhorsenc.com

Kitchen Open Late Every Day

Fri July 12 –5 p.m. – The Geezer Gig w/Bob Woods Trio – Free – Indubious w/ El Dub – funky reggae and more – 10 p.m. – $15.

Sat July 13 – Swamp Zen – New Orleans style funk, Americana soul, jam rock – 9:45 p.m. – $12.

Wed – July 17 – Red Dirt Ruckus – Jamgrass – Dixie Funk – 9 p.m. – Free

FRIAR TUCK’S RESTAURANT & BAR

111 N Pine St., Nevada City

(530)265-9093

GOLDEN ERA

309 Broad St., Nevada City

530-264-7048

http://www.goldeneralounge.com

Craft cocktails, live music and fine company.

Thurs July 11 – Vinyl funk, soul and rare grooves with DJ Fossil – 8 – 11 p.m.

Fri July 12 – Soul Graffiti – funk, world beats – 9 – 12 a.m.

Sat July 13 – Bob Woods and Pete Kmeto – 8:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Tues July 9 – Chris Crockett – 7 – 10 p.m.

Uncle Sonny’s Bar

13475 Highway 174

Grass Valley @ the Cedar Ridge Y

(530) 273-7274

Facebook@UncleSonny’s Bar

Monday thru Sunday-9 a.m. to 12 a.m. – or later

KARAOKE-1st Saturday of every month-

7 p.m. to 12 a.m.-No Cover!

Friday Night 8 Ball Pool Tournament

Starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday Night Dart Tournament

7 p.m. $1.00 off any Beer

FREE POOL-Wednesday

All Day and Night

Bar features Shuffleboard, Darts and regulation Pool Tables

Wild Eye Pub

535 Mill Street

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Call: 530-446-6668 * Web: http://www.wildeyepub.com

Insta: wild.eye.pub * FB: facebook.com/wildeyepub/

Thurs July 11 – The Rayos – Original world music, with guest newcomer Emma Fisher-Smith playing originals. Surprise special guests – 6:30 p.m. – $8./$10.

Fri July 12– One Button Suit – Sacto area bluegrass rising stars; special guests Barwick & Siegfried – 6:30 p.m. – $8./$10.

Sat July 13 – Shaky Ground – Five-piece funky blues for dancing – 6:30 p.m. – $5.

Sun July 14 – Second Sunday Jazz Jam Sign up to sit in with Karl Chelette, Gay Galvin, and Jason Wilkins, with local pros jamming – 6 p.m.

Wed July 17 – Stephen Holland – 6 p.m. – $5. & Nevada County Green Party County Council meets in Pub’s Banquet Room. Open to the public – 6 p.m. –

The Stone House

107 Sacramento Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

530-265-5050

http://www.stonehouse.io

FB & IG /stonehousenevadacity

Sun July 14 – Sunday Brunch – Patio open – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.