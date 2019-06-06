Nevada City Winery features artist Heather deViveiros

Know & Go Who: Heather deViveiros, featured June artist Where: Nevada City Winery, 321 Spring Street in Nevada City What: Art exhibit called Natural Reflections Opening Reception: Friday, June 7 6-8 p.m. with live music by Rainer Rose Hanson Exhibit: June 5-July 1

The featured artist at the Nevada City Winery for June is Heather deViveiros.

The June show will feature new pieces of nature-inspired works in acrylic and iridescent paints and mixed media. The artists’ pieces mix realism and flat decorative designs, sometimes featuring animal images dynamically contrasting or blending with her landscapes.

“I am always searching for a new angle or perspective and exploring the blend of different elements and materials to push the perspective of realism and flat decorative work,” deViveiros said. “I am intrigued by the synthesis of different elements. By using my own hand carved rubber stamps, acrylic paint and paint pens, I attempt to bring these elements together to create a dynamic interaction. In many of my pieces I use iridescent paint in the background to create a dramatic effect with natural refractions.”

Born and raised in Northern California, deViveiros was the only child of artist parents. Her father taught drawing and painting for 20 years at California College or Arts and Crafts in Oakland. She grew up exposed to a wide variety of materials and possibilities, the views, ideas and philosophies of her parents’ artist friends, and an open attitude toward art as a way of life.

Her parents encouraged the exploration of creative expression and made different mediums available to her. She dabbled and explored and learned by doing.