Nevada City Foundry Dance party returns Thursday night

Thursday, Dec. 19, the Miners Foundry continues with their new monthly “Foundry Dance Party,” with DJ duo Headphones & Horses spinning old and new school hip hop, to disco, funk, 80s, and all that’s in between on the best dance floor in Nevada City.

“Last year we hosted a dance party for our members and the response was overwhelmingly positive – people wanted this to be something regular that they could go to,” explains Gretchen Bond, Miners Foundry Executive Director. “It’s fun, we turn up the music, turn on the disco ball and lights, and before you know it, you are in a club with everyone around you dancing to music you all know and love.”

Dubbed the “Internationally Unknown DJ Super Group” Headphones and Horses features The Silver Boombox Thief and Mary Poppin. The husband and wife duo of Matt and Shannon have been DJ-ing since the 90s. Their love of hip-hop anthems has made a name for themselves throughout Northern California as party makers, but the duo say it doesn’t matter what the song is, just as long as it brings the people to the dance floor.

“Our styles are different because Matt has about 1,000 years on me when it comes to DJ miles. He is great at scratching and he really throws his personality into his DJ-ing. As for me, since I can’t devote as much time as I wish I could, scratching will perpetually be a work in progress,” says Shannon.

Sharing the turntables with another DJ, let alone your significant other, may be difficult for some, but Matt and Shannon say it only makes the experience for everyone better.

“You follow each other’s lead and have to trust where it goes. We’re a good match on the turntables and in life,” says Matt.

“At first, it was a little challenging, but within a few gigs, I think we found harmony. I love having him by my side, we sort of feed off each other. If he goes 70s funk, I’ll throw a 70s funk song on. We create a musical journey together for the people,” adds Shannon.

Earlier this year, the dazzling DJ duo stole the stage at Fright Night – Nevada City’s Halloween celebration – and are excited to return for a second chance to rock the Foundry.

“The Miners Foundry is dope. The Osborn/Woods hall is a big space, so the goal is to keep it full of party people,” says Matt. Shannon adds, “It’s pretty amazing to look at a sea of dancing people on that big dance floor. And the lighting and sound engineers are the perfect complement to the whole experience. I love that we’ve had the chance to perform for the local community at such a great venue. We are truly thankful and stoked!”

Upcoming Foundry Dance Party dates include Jan. 30, Feb. 20, March 12, April 16 and May 21.