Nevada City Film Festival presents Halloween drive-in movies

TICKETS: $25/per car, per film screening. We recommend two to three people per car as it can be difficult to see the screen from the back seat. Limited parking (45 spots). Concessions Pack including large organic popcorn and 2 drinks available for pre-purchase for $10

From Oct. 27 to 29, the parking lot of the Litton Engineering Building is reimagined as a classic drive-in movie experience fit with state-of-the-art projection, a 32-foot screen, and friendly mask-wearing car-hops to deliver pre-made concessions – including organic popcorn from the Onyx Theatre – to attendees in their car. This will be the third drive-in offered this year by the Nevada City Film Festival in celebration of the organization’s 20th Anniversary.

The selected films for this series were chosen for families with small children and for teens. They include the stop-motion animation classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (6 p.m. showing, Rated PG) and the 80s cult classic “The Lost Boys” (8:30 p.m. showing, Rated R). Gates open 45 minutes before screening times. Tickets are $25/per car, per film screening. We recommend two to three people per car as it can be difficult to see the screen from the back seat. Limited parking (45 spots). Concessions packs including a large organic popcorn and two drinks are available for pre-purchase for $10.

Halloween Drive-In Movies for the Community presented by the Nevada City Film Festival is a benefit for Bright Futures for Youth created by the merger of The Friendship Club and NEO, providing fun activities, academic and wellness programs to youth and support for their families.

“We are excited to once again partner with The Friendship Club and NEO to offer families and the young people of our community something fun and safe,” said Jesse Locks, Executive Director of the Nevada City Film Festival.

Students from The Friendship Club and NEO will decorate the entrance to the Litton Engineering Building in a festive yet spooky Halloween way. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed up in Halloween costumes.

About the Films

The Nightmare Before Christmas” follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he gets a new lease on life — he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.

In “The Lost Boys,” teenage brothers Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim) move with their mother (Dianne Wiest) to a small town in Northern California (Santa Cruz). While the younger Sam meets a pair of kindred spirits in geeky comic-book nerds Edward (Corey Feldman) and Alan (Jamison Newlander), the angst-ridden Michael soon falls for Star (Jami Gertz) — who turns out to be in thrall to David (Kiefer Sutherland), leader of a local gang of vampires. Sam and his new friends must save Michael and Star from the undead.

DRIVE-IN TIPS & RULES

1. The Nightmare Before Christmas starts at 6 p.m.. Gates 5:15 p.m. The Lost Boys starts at 8:30 p.m. Gates 7:45 p.m.

2. Please familiarize yourself with the parking diagram below. After entering the lot, you will be directed by film festival staff to a designated parking place. It is our goal to space vehicles apart from one another enough to provide an unobstructed view of the screen. If your view of the screen is blocked by the vehicle in front of you, please let our staff know immediately when parking so that we can shift you over or back, if necessary. We will aim to please, however, there may be places where viewing will be less than ideal because the lot is not tiered like a traditional Drive-In. We do offer handicap parking for those who need it.

3. Tickets are $25/per car, per film screening. All members should be of the same household.

4. We recommend two to three people per car as it can be difficult to see the screen from the back seat. Again, all should be members of the same household.

5. You will need a car stereo or an FM radio. When you arrive, we will tell you the channel to tune in to hear the movie in your vehicle. We will not be streaming the audio online so no phone app will work.

6. Please be aware if you are able to turn off your headlights and brake lights. If not, we recommend a blanket or duct tape to cover the lights. Leaving interior lights, heater or an air-conditioner on can drain a battery quickly when the engine is not running. If you know that your battery’s condition is not great, we recommend starting your vehicle once or twice during the show. If you do, please do not leave it running longer than two minutes. If you have bike racks or a rooftop cargo box on top of your car, we recommend taking those off before arriving.

7. Please maintain good social distancing and stay six feet apart from all other moviegoers. Do not congregate outside your car.

8. Unfortunately, NO ALCOHOL is allowed in cars and we cannot sell open containers of alcohol to-go. Please respect these rules so we can continue operating the drive-in.

9. Concessions are available for pre-sale when purchasing your tickets. Upon your arrival one of our friendly mask-wearing car-hops will deliver your order to you. Please wear your mask or face covering when interacting with them.

10. Please take all concession trash with you to avoid out of vehicle foot traffic to maintain social distancing.

11. There are three porta potties located at the lot. One is wheelchair accessible. Hand sanitizer will be available for you to use before and after. Please wear your mask or face covering.

12. We suggest bringing a headlamp or flashlight to use when walking from your car to the bathroom.

13. Tickets are non-refundable and exchangeable unless the event is cancelled due to weather.

14. Park at your own risk. Nevada City Film Festival and Litton Engineering Labs are not responsible for theft, loss or damages to your vehicle during the event.