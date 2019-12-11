Nevada City Cabaret presents Naughty & Nice Strip-mas

Nevada City Cabaret presents their season finale with a wonderland of hot chocolate, presents, family time, candy, cookies and lights.

The finale takes place at the Nevada Theater in downtown Nevada City. Truth or Dare performers give a fun, playful new meaning to holiday decorating in their brand-new Christmas revue, Naughty & Nice Strip-mas.

The voluptuous, spicy and funny stars and starlets of this retro feel-good cabaret are regarded by many as the best burlesque in town. The show is a fast-paced, Holiday thrill ride with comedic performances, Santa baby and his delectables, along with divine and dazzling cabaret dancers. Dancing this electric never felt so good to watch — you’ll laugh, applaud and be inspired to kick up your heels.

Nick Fedoroff and Cybil Unrest think burlesque and Christmas are the perfect combination. Burlesque is all about having fabulous fun, dressing up, enjoying yourself with family and friends — plus it’s got a great dash of humor and satire, so it gets everybody laughing.

That’s really what the holidays are about.

Truth or Dare will be debuting some new performances, a few out-of-town performers and throwing down with our lovely classic local performers. We bring you happy holiday cheers that will make your heart sing in this months Nevada City Cabaret. You don’t want to miss this production cause we’ll be taking this holiday season to an all new level.

Hosted by Magician Nick Fedoroff with naughty and nice performances by Roxie Rochambeau, Whiskey Kiss, Guy Vigor, Patty Le Melt, Rebel Rose, Vixi Vale, Chris Marcum, Luna Noir, Cybil Unrest, Leon G. Ray, we also have Miss Shirley Spring of the Midtown Moxies, and the infamous Dottie Lux from San Francisco.

We cordially invite you and everyone you know to a provocative, entertaining, and spectacularly jolly cabaret Christmas event on Monday, Dec. 16. If you haven’t been to a Monday Cabaret event now is time to jump in because we will be pulling out all the stops to get you ready for the holidays. Back with a vengeance and ready to slay the stage for you once more on this Monday night.

Show up at 7 p.m. to have a delicious craft cocktail (or two) made by the Golden Era Lounge while mingling in the foyer. Theater doors will open at 7:25 p.m. to take your seats.

At 8 p.m. the real fun begins with a captivating ride chalk-full of sensationally sexy acts and naughty fun featuring burlesque and cabaret dancers, with outlandish performances and costumes. Come let loose and give in to absolute pleasure because this will be one hell of a saucy night you’ll never forget.

Tickets can be purchased online by going to Tiny.cc/NCcabaret or at the door on show night. Advanced online tickets are $20, tickets are $25 cash at the door.

For more information on the performers or upcoming shows follow Truth Or Dare Productions on Facebook and Instagram (Save the date Saturday Feb. 15 for our next Nevada City Cabaret “Red Hot Love Letter”).