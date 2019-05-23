Nevada City author’s fourth Lew Travis book now available

The fourth book in the Lew Travis series by Nevada City auther Charles Dayton is now available.

Submitted art

“Hell’s Angel,” the fourth in the Lew Travis mystery series by local author Charles Dayton, is now out and available in either paperback or e-book format.

It jumps back into the life of the small-town sleuth and the charming local town he inhabits, which goes by the name of Sienna. In this one, the 72-year-old curmudgeon is confronted with the loss of a close friend who died under suspicious circumstances and has to sort through a myriad of clues and red herrings to seek out justice, aided by the sundry cast of characters readers of this series have come to know.

Dayton has lived in Nevada City for 35 years. The previous mysteries in this series are “Come Hell or High Water,” “Hell Hath No Fury” and “Hell to Pay.”

He has also published a literary novel, “There But for Fortune,” about a homeless man, and a book of science-fiction stories, “Time Passages,” in the Twilight Zone tradition.

All are available at Amazon.com in both print and electronic versions. Most are also available in Nevada City and Grass Valley in the “Local Authors” sections of SPD.

For more information, go to http://www.charlesdayton.net.