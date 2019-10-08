Nevada City artist Lisa Deniz Showcases her ‘Marking The Moment’ collection

Nevada City artist Lisa Deniz will be showcasing her collection titled, “Marking The Moment,” at Lucchesi Tasting Room, Grass Valley through the end of October. This collection benchmarks her time and experience having returned home to her Nevada City roots to care for her 98-year-old grandmother.

“These artworks give me opportunity to mark the moment of time in which they were created… a recent journey, a shift, an inner awareness, precious time with my Gg…these are the seeds of inspiration that lead to the creation of these works. Life goes by so fast, and tracking time has never been my strong suit. I have come to rely on my creations as a benchmark to bring me reference to time and experiences,” shares Deniz.

Primarily self taught, Deniz is a full time artist whose mediums include paintings, fused glass, metal sculpture, encaustics, mixed media and jewelry. Her work is an innovative compilation of light, color, and texture that reflects spiritual awakenings and her connection with nature. With special emphasis on commissioned works from collectors and interior designers, Deniz infuses her intentional designs with nature, energy and spirit that promotes well being. Creating original designs from her Nevada City studio, Deniz also has commissioned work adorning residential and commercial spaces, including public buildings and APP project in the Sacramento region.

Deniz’s new “Hawaiian Floral” encaustic series will be featured and translated into infused metal and greeting cards. In addition to her metal and fused glass sculptures, this showcasing includes clay sculpture and her woven Boho and Leather feather jewelry line. Lucchesi will be hosting an artist reception on Friday, Oct. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. in addition to hosting Deniz’ studio location #12 on this year’s Open Studio Tour Nevada County the weekends of Oct. 12 and 13, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the Lucchesi Tasting room at 128 Mill Street, Grass Valley for an opportunity to meet the artist and enjoy the “Marking The Moment” collection.

For more information and a viewing of Deniz’s works, visit http://www.lisadeniz.com or contact Lisa Deniz at lisadeniz@yahoo.com or 916-801-8971.