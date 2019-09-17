Neighborhood Center of the Arts hosts first Walk&Roll

Walk&Roll is a fundraiser for two local organizations, Neighborhood Center of the Arts and FREED. Sharing the same mission to promote independence and self advocacy for people with disabilities, Neighborhood Center and FREED are hosting a family friendly event for all ages and abilities. Registered participants of Walk&Roll are welcome to walk or roll the accessible one mile Litton Trail, located behind Neighborhood Center of the Arts, 200 Litton Drive, Grass Valley.

Additional Activities include:

10:15 a.m. — Grass Valley Jazzercise warm-ups

10:30 a.m.— Walk&Roll begins 1

1:30 p.m. —Jazzercise cool-downs

Noon — Izzi Tooinsky Show

12:30 p.m.— Izzi Tooinsky Interact Workshop

Throughout the day there will be an Art Show and Sale in the Neighborhood Center Gallery, Resource Fair, food and drinks and Music with Oldies DJ John Ramsey of KVMR.

Pre-Register at ncagrassvalley.org under the Walk&Roll2019 tab.