NC Media: Video for community businesses from Nevada County Media

More now than ever before our small community businesses are loosing customers to online and out of town big box stores. Online and box stores constantly remind customers of their corporate brand, range of products, professional services and how much they appreciate their customers.… mostly through the medium of video. It’s on your TV, sponsored social media, corporate web sites and more.

Is video a part of your business communications? Do you know the many ways video can benefit your business? Are you aware of the free and low cost video resources in our community?

Nevada County Media (NCM) is your Public Access cable TV station, a state of the art video production facility and your access to local video producers. With an NCM membership these resources are available to everyone in our small business or nonprofit community.

What is the benefit to your business?

Explanation of your business – branding and image awareness

Your business in this community – impact, contributions and value to community

Customer appreciation/recognition – thanks customers, recognize customer successes and “blow that customer’s horn”

Employee recognition – bond your employees to community through social media

Explanation of your products and or services – features, benefits and support

Testimonials by customers – touting your products, services and customer commitment

“How to” instruction or demos of your products or services – help customer be successful users

Promotion of your community causes – school teams, nonprofits

Produce videos – shoot at your location with NCM equipment, in the NCM studio or hire NCM staff to create your project for you

How can the community see your videos?

NCM Comcast channel 11 & Suddenlink channel 16

Nevada County Media Youtube channels

Post to your Facebook page (allows others to share easily)

Your Youtube and Vimeo pages

Use in email blasts

Your website

Other organizations’ websites

Videos produced by NCM are owned by you and can be used in your business as needed.

There are many different kinds of business videos depending on your business objectives, audience needs and your imagination.

The videos produced by NCM members using NCM resources must meet the basic Public Access requirements, which include airing on a Public Access Channel. Otherwise your NCM produced videos are free to be used in your business as needed.

What does it take to do videos for your business?

Become an NCM business member for as little as $200 – this provides access to video equipment, use of facilities and access to video professionals

Learn some of the basics about business video programming and production – NCM provides low cost video production classes and there are lots of free online sites to show you and your staff how to create business videos.

Create a video plan for your business – engage staff in the process, make it fun and inclusive.

Produce videos – shoot at your location with NCM equipment or in the NCM staffed studio

With a Business NCM membership you will have access to state of the art video production equipment at no charge…. cameras, lights, microphones and postproduction editing equipment. Optionally you can, for a fee, arrange to have NCM staff and crews produce your business videos.

In today’s social media environment effective videos can range from something “organic” (home made) for those customer closes to you or very slick and polished messaging to a broader diverse audience. With your NCM business membership you can produce and distribute a broad range of impactful videos

Next step to make video a part of your business

Become a NCM Business member now. Each new Business membership includes an initial consultation with NCM Executive Director Ramona Howard to get you and your business on the path to making business videos. To learn more about NCM see web site: https://nevadacountymedia.org/ or visit the facility at: 355 Crown Point Circle, Suite D Grass Valley, California.

Dick Mentzer, retired insurance executive, has been a local public access television producer since 2000. In retirement, he works with other local videographers to produces pro bono videos and live stream events for community non-profits and local musicians. As a public access TV station and multi-media production facility, Nevada County Media provides a platform for creativity, personal expression and free speech. Government meetings and public events are live-streamed; all recordings are available on the Internet “on demand” for viewing on your Smartphone, computer or smart TV at http://www.nevadacountymedia.org.