NC Media: Thru the Lens Script-to-Silver Screen Event now accepting screenplays

The entry forms and guidelines for the 2020 Thru the Lens Script-to-Silver Screen Event are now on Nevada County Media’s website (nevadacountymedia.org/thru-the-lens). This screenplay writing-turned-filmmaking competition, a major fundraiser for Nevada County Media, is now in its fourth year. The event culminates with an Academy Awards-inspired Red Carpet Gala Premiere (for the past three years held at the historic Del Oro Theatre) where the completed films are showcased. But the pomp and glamour of the red carpet screening begins as a more subdued and solitary activity: the writing of a film script.

This short script/short film competition began in 2014 under the moniker, Foothill Films. It was reimagined as Thru the Lens in 2017 and has become a highly anticipated regional film festival. If you’ve always wanted to write a film script that explored Nevada County’s history, culture and environment, then this is the event for you. If your ambition is to make a movie but don’t know where to start, then this event is for you. Thru the Lens will accept scripts 10 pages maximum in length; the resulting films cannot exceed 10 minutes. The deadline for script submissions is March 15. The winners of the screenplay writing contest are announced in April. Then the event shifts into full filmmaking mode.

Nevada City resident Karen Busse was a filmmaking novice when she submitted her first screenplay in 2017.

“Writing a story and seeing it come to life is a magical process,” says Busse. “You never know what is going to happen along the way.” Her first script, “Legacy of Love,” won awards for Best Actress, Best Original Music and Audience Favorite. Her second film script, “Retrospect,” received the Best Actress award at the 2018 Red Carpet Gala.

“There are magical moments in the film process along with the challenges,” explains Busse. “The challenges are what makes you grow as a filmmaker.”

Last year, Busse submitted a script for the hillbilly comedy, “The Mulligans.” Her script did not make it as a finalist, but she made her movie anyway, and Nevada County Media screened it at an encore event called “Take 10.” Nevada County Media plans to hold “Take 10” again this year to encourage more people to complete their films, even if their film script isn’t selected for screening at the Red Carpet Gala Premiere.

Andi Yablin Krause is not a filmmaker, but she had the pleasure of volunteering on the sets of several Thru the Lens films, including films made by Busse, as both a cast and a crew member.

“Thru the Lens is such an awesome event and the fact that it deals with local subject matter and scenery is also wonderful,” says Krause. “I am looking forward to another competition this year.”