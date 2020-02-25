NC Media: Nevada County Media offers an array of hands-on classes covering digital media, filmmaking and more

On a recent visit to the new Nevada County Media (NCM) studios, I was lucky enough to catch one of the nonprofit digital media hub’s many Academy classes in action. In this particular class, Jeff Foster, a professional videographer/photographer and trainer from Sound Visions Media, gave a two-hour detailed workshop on digital photography restoration.

This is one of many hands-on classes (see complete list below) that the NCM Academy offers to aspiring as well as experienced creatives and digital creators at their beautiful new studios, located at 355 Crown Point Circle, Suite D (behind Analog Devices).

The 7,500 square foot production facility provides the perfect creative backdrop to learn about all things related to digital media and filmmaking ­­– from video editing to screenwriting, lighting concepts and even podcasting.

For just $10 per class, NCM members can take a variety of 2-hour Academy courses offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting at 5:30 p.m. They are taught by professionals, like Foster, as well as NCM staff. The new website now offers online sign-up (https://nevadacountymedia.org/classes), or members can just show up!

Understanding Lighting (Feb. 25, April 21)

Hands-on, designed to help you understand the basics of lighting and various techniques.

Storyboard & Shotlist (March 3)

Learn the basics and the importance of creating a shot list.

Video Editing Basics – Resolve (March 10)

Takes you through the basics of Resolve, a free professional video editor/compositing package. This is an overview class; participants should have a laptop that can run Resolve if they want to follow along.

Video Editing Basics – Final Cut (March 17)

Understanding the basics of Final Cut professional video editor/compositing package. This is an overview class; participants should have a laptop that can run Final Cut if they want to follow along.

Mastering the Art of Production (March 24)

This hands-on class walks you through camera operation, capturing audio and how to set the mood with lighting for an interview.

Audio Editing (March 31)

Hands-on, designed to help you understand the basics of editing audio and various techniques.

Script Writing (April 7)

Whether you’re a scriptwriter or someone who wants to learn, this hands-on class will give you a thorough understanding of both basic and advanced tools for creating a script.

Video Editing Basics – Adobe Premier (April 14)

An overview class that helps you understand the basics of Adobe Premier professional video editor/compositing package. Participants should have a laptop that can run Premier if they want to follow along.

All about Animation (April 28)

Hands-on, designed to help you understand the basics of animation and the various techniques.

Media Management (May 5)

Learn the basics and importance of Media Management in this hands-on class.

Digital Art (May 12)

A hands-on class to help you understand the basics of creating art digitally.

Color Correction and Grading (May 19)

Learn the basics and importance of color in this hands-on class.

Mastering the Art of TV Production (May 26)

Through a series of projects, you will master camera operation, audio, lighting, live switching and more. You’ll get hands-on experience in how to do a live show.

From Stage to Screen Acting and Directing (Every Thursday)

Through a series of hands-on projects, you will be able to hone your on-camera acting and/or directing skills. This class is for ages 10+ that want to either act or direct. We will take you through various genres to achieve this.

The Magic of Effects (Dates TBD)

Learn how to create a variety of effects. This class will give you a hands-on experience of how to do chroma key (both live and in post), as well as create in-camera effects.

Podcasting (Dates TBD)

A hands-on class to give you a basic understanding of how to create a Podcast.

Foley Fun (Dates TBD)

Learn about the world of sound effects as this hands-on class takes you through various techniques.

Camera Operation & Comparison (Dates TBD)

This hands-on class will help you understand the basics of camera operation.

Greenscreen Basics (Dates TBD)

Learn the basics of greenscreen in this hands-on class that will take you through various techniques.

Lynn Elliott is a Senior Product Manager at Telestream and a board member of Nevada County Media. As a public access TV station and multi-media production facility, Nevada County Media provides a platform for creativity, personal expression and free speech. Government meetings and public events are live-streamed; all recordings are available on the internet “on demand” for viewing on your smartphone, computer or smart TV at http://www.nevadacountytv.org.