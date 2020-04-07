NC Media: COVID-19 and climate change, two sides of the same coin

Dr. Tom Suchanek from UC Davis and Dana Nuccitelli of Yale Climate Connections and author of Climatology vs. Pseudoscience will discuss the spread and impacts, as well as the solutions and striking similarities between the coronavirus and climate change. The online event is scheduled for the evening of Earth Day, Wednesday, April 22, at 4 p.m. Connection instructions are located at the end of this article.

Suchanek and Nuccitelli will address the complexities involved in the spread, impacts, containment, and timescales for both the coronavirus and climate change. They will provide insight on our attempts to “slow the spread” and “flatten the curve” of coronavirus infections, and what that can teach us about the need to bend the exponential curve of increasing carbon emissions to address climate change. In addition, they will highlight the remarkable scientific and technological advancements we are making on fighting climate change as well as legislative measures that have been proposed to address this challenge. Finally, they will provide guidance on what each of us individually and collectively can do to be part of solving these global crises.

Most of us are already following prescribed local, state and national guidance to help stop the spread of coronavirus. And, many of us are already taking measures individually to reduce our carbon footprint. For example, many people have taken steps to buy less, eat less meat, drive less, fly less, avoid single-use plastic and recycle. That’s great, but it is not nearly enough. We have a very limited amount of time to take the urgent actions needed to make a significant impact on solving climate change, similar to the urgent need to solve the coronavirus crisis. Tom and Dana will provide insights and guidance on how we must ALL work together to deal with both of these global crises.

Tom Suchanek

Dr. Suchanek is a marine ecologist who has been conducting research around the globe for the past 40 years, primarily on impacts from environmental contaminants. His studies have taken him to all seven continents and included more than 15 expeditions, in Alaska, the Caribbean, South America, the Red Sea, South Pacific, Papua New Guinea, and other locations on land and in deep-sea submersibles. Tom’s research has included studies on thermal pollution, DDT, oil spills, mercury bioaccumulation, and radioactive fallout. For the past 20 of those years he has been focusing on the greatest long-term threat to human civilization, climate change resulting from increased carbon dioxide contamination in our atmosphere.

Earning his Ph.D. from the University of Washington in Seattle, Tom has had three diverse careers:

• First, conducting research and teaching at UC Davis for 20 years;

• Second, with the US Fish & Wildlife Service in Sacramento as Director of their Environmental Contaminants Division; and

• Third with the US Geological Survey’s Western Ecological Research Center, also in Sacramento, as their Lead Scientist and Research Manager. Tom also spent seven years as the Western Regional Director of the National Institute for Global Environmental Change for the Department of Energy.

Dana Nuccitelli

Dana Nuccitelli is an environmental scientist and climate journalist with a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree in physics from UC Davis. He has published climate-related papers on various subjects, from the build-up of heat in the Earth’s climate system to the expert consensus on human-caused global warming. Dana has written for SkepticalScience.com since 2010, and for The Guardian since 2013, and for Yale Climate Connections since 2018. He published the book Climatology versus Pseudoscience in 2015.

The presentation is sponsored by the Nevada County and Sacramento Chapters of the Citizens Climate Lobby. These CCL Chapters support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (HR 763), introduced in Congress with 81 co-sponsors.

This virtual event will be streamed on several electronic media and archived for future viewing. In Nevada County, CA, tune in to Comcast Channel 11 or SuddenLink Channel 16. View it on the internet on the website of our local television station Nevada County Media (Hot Link= TomSuchanek.net/covid) as well as on the following Facebook Pages: Nevada County Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Sacramento Citizens Climate Lobby.

Citizens Climate Education (CCE) and Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL) seek to build political will for solutions to climate change. We advocate for significant reductions in carbon emissions, and work for solutions directed at those most at risk from climate impacts. Our non-partisan activism includes both education for our communities, as well as a presence in our local congressional district offices and on Capitol Hill. We host educational events like this one so that informed people will build political will, thereby increasing the chances that our country will take serious action on climate.

More information at: CitizensClimateLobby.org; SacramentoCCL.org; NevadaCountyMedia.org; TomSuchanek.net.

Nevada County Media provides a platform for creativity, personal expression and free speech. Government meetings and public events are live-streamed; all recordings are available on the Internet “on demand” for viewing on your Smartphone, computer or smart TV at http://www.nevadacountymedia.org.