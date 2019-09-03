Musical mastery: Moonalice to rock the stage at the Miners Foundry

TICKETS: $22 general admission. Limited seating available as this will be an open dance floor show. Tickets available at the Miners Foundry Box Office, online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone at 530-265-5040 or at BriarPatch Co-op.

From start to finish, the Moonalice concert experience blends musical mastery and larger than life charisma into a once in a lifetime music experience that will change the way you view modern small time rock outfits. Whether they’re borrowing from their earliest work or dropping new and exciting jams, or even laying down the all time favorite “It’s 4:20 Somewhere,” Moonalice offers a musical adventure all its own as it walks you through some of the finest rock jams ever written.

Moonalice originally started up as San Francisco based rockers Flying Other Brothers. Flying Other Brothers burst onto the music scene in 1997, playing a mixture of hard hitting covers and inspirational original material that quickly made them one of the most celebrated fixtures on San Francisco’s burgeoning music scene. The band was made up mostly of businessmen, entrepreneurs and tech experts with penchants for musical perfection, with a shared love for artists such as Jefferson Airplane and the Grateful Dead, and by the 00s they would spill over into the mainstream as they began touring all throughout North America alongside acts such as Bob Weir, The String Cheese Incident, Mickey Hart, Ratdog and Little Feat.

Various members of the porous Flying Other Brothers lineup eventually moved on to form their own musical act, dubbed Moonalice. Roger McNamee headed up the new band and they quickly released their debut LP just two years after forming in 2007. The band came with a built in fan base and decades of musical experience, which allowed them to hit the ground running as they immediately began rocking their way all across the United States and Canada, hitting all corners of the continent as they brought their unbeatable jams and love for music to screaming fans all across North America. Adding to the band’s success story is their runaway success without the assistance of a major label, marking them not as just spirited musicians but as brave trailblazers in the modern music scene, a testament to the idea that artistry and passion still trump record execs, big labels, and money when it comes to making passionate, successful music.

The band’s current line up includes McNamee along with Barry Sless (Phil Lesh & Friends, David Nelson Band), John Molo (Bruce Hornsby & The Range, John Fogerty) and Pete Sears (Sam Gopal Dream, Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna).

MORE MUSIC

Opening the show is indie-folk/Americana group the T Sisters. Blood sisters Erika, Rachel and Chloe Tietjen flow seamlessly between styles and moods, from roots to pop and sassy to sincere, captivating listeners with their eclectic sound and soaring harmonies. The sisters’ compelling new EP, We Are Bound, was released in March of 2019. Produced by Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers, We Are Bound features the distinctive playing of Jano Rix (The Wood Brothers), Chris Wood (Medeski, Martin and Wood, The Wood Brothers) and Oliver himself, adding to the inimitable blood harmonies of the T Sisters. Oliver says of the T’s, “Coming from a brother band, I especially appreciate the T Sisters. The soul of the family comes through their combined voices, and they create that sound that only family can get.”

Plus special guests Band Beyond Circumstance featuring Todd Gardner (Todd Gardner Band, Saints of Circumstance), Gary Campus (Band Beyond Description, Deadbeats, Achilles Wheel), Scott Guberman (Communion, Phil Lesh and Friends), Justin Purtill and Mike Meagher.