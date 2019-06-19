Music in the Mountains to offer Grass Valley Brewing Company brews during SummerFest events

Music in the Mountains will be kicking off this year’s SummerFest with Grass Valley Brewing Co., voted “Best of Nevada County.”

Music in the Mountains Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person said that Grass Valley Brewing would be the exclusive purveyors of microbrews at this year’s SummerFest and all of the Music in the Mountains events.

The first concert is Brass, Brats & Brews on the Pine Tree Stage at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Grass Valley Brewing Co. owners will be personally pouring their award-winning beer.

The concert is Americana, Americana, Americana as the highly popular event goes “to the park” for the Brass Band concert ala 1890, with some updated numbers for 2019.

Contact the Music in the Mountains box office at 530-265-6173 or go on line to order tickets at musicinthemountains.org.