Music in the Mountains presents award-winning violinist

TICKETS: Pay what you can, call Box Office at 530-265-6124 or RSVP for link at http://www.musicinthemountains.org

On Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., Music in the Mountains will welcome 2020 Grammy nominated artist Tessa Lark in a one of a kind live-stream performance. Ms. Lark will wow viewers with her impressive artistry and technical skill at both Classical and Bluegrass violin.

Born in Kentucky, she began playing the violin at age six. Ms. Lark started her musical career by playing in her father’s Gospel Bluegrass band, Narrow Road. At 16, she was accepted into the New England Conservatory (NEC). She is a graduate of both the NEC and The Juilliard School.

“Nevada County has a long-standing history of audiences flocking to both Classical and Bluegrass performances, so imagine my excitement when Tessa Lark expressed interest in playing for us,” said Music in the Mountains Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person. “She is a player of unparalleled passion and skill, equally engaging when playing both Bach and Kentucky bluegrass. She and Ryan Murray, MIM’s Artistic Director & Conductor have planned a show that audiences will love.”

Tessa has performed with numerous groups, including the Seattle, Cincinnati & Indianapolis Symphonies. She has also performed in concert halls all over the world, including New York’s Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, and Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw.

Tessa is the winner of a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award and numerous other prestigious classical music prizes. She also has quite a Bluegrass following and even collaborated with Mark O’Conner on his album MOC4.

Music in the Mountains began high-quality digital programming for their 2020 SummerFest with a successful presentation of pianist Nautsuki Fukasawa, who wowed the audience with her amazing repertoire and superb skill. MIM closed out their SummerFest series with their annual July 3 concert, “Happy Birthday USA” which was viewed by more than 4,000 households streaming on Youtube.

Navigating the on-going state and local government health regulations for large event gatherings, MIM has moved their annual programming to online platforms for all to enjoy. The programs are presented on a “pay-what-you-can” basis and folks are encouraged to RSVP by going to the MIM website at http://www.musicinthemountains.org. By RSVP’ing attendees will receive a link to the performance directly in their email.

In 2021, Music in the Mountains will celebrate 40 years of bringing live classical music to the Sierra Foothills, the Sacramento Metropolitan area, and surrounding communities.