Music in the Mountains offers Holiday Concert

How: Ticket prices range from $19-$63, with children 17 and under free. Tickets are available at www.musicinthemountains.org by calling 530-265-6124 or by going to the box office Monday-Friday noon to 4 p.m. located in the old post office building at 131 S. Auburn Street, Grass Valley

Music in the Mountains (MIM) brings you a festive holiday concert featuring traditional favorites, joyful sing-a-long carols, and a program that promises to fill the entire family with the spirit of the season. The MIM Festival Chorus, MIM Youth Chorus, & MIM Festival Orchestra present songs of the season in the Amaral Center at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Dec. 20 at 21.

Music in the Mountains transforms the charming red barn at the fairgrounds into a concert hall beautifully decorated for the holiday season. The professional orchestra and 80-member chorus, along with the premier of the Music in the Mountains Youth Chorus will perform such beloved songs as,” “First Noel,” “Hark the Herald,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “O Holy Night”.

“Holiday music invokes the nostalgia of the past and a kindness for the future. It has a way of bringing people together,” notes MIM Executive Director Jenny Darlington-Person. “Our holiday concert, with festive favorites and beautiful classics, will spark joy and inspire merriment for both young and old.”

Music in the Mountains brings professional musicians to Nevada County for a unique musical experience. This year’s concert is produced by Music in the Mountains in conjunction with Maestro Ryan Murray, who was recently chosen to be MIM’s Artistic Director after his long tenure as Resident Conductor and Choral Director. Ryan graduated summa cum laude from California State University, Sacramento and holds a degree in Bassoon Performance and Voice Performance. Under his artistic direction, the organization has expanded their annual concert offerings and has launched the MIM Youth Chorus for Nevada County students in middle school, high school and college.

“It is always a great treat to come together as a community and share this great music with one another,” says Ryan Murray. “We will be mixing in some brand-new arrangements from composers all over the world. This year’s program looks to blend together old and new, with many traditional arrangements and familiar songs.”

Music in the Mountains has entertained the Nevada County Community for nearly 40 years. The organization aims to inspire and connect people of all ages through music. The organization invites the community to enjoy the magic of Christmas and the holiday season at one of their upcoming concerts. For more information about the holiday concerts or for future offerings, please visit http://www.musicinthemountains.org.