Multi-instrumentalist saQi to play Miners Foundry

From West Coast festivals such as Coachella, Lightning in a Bottle and Symbiosis Gathering, to international dates in Canada, Costa Rica, Germany, Switzerland, India and Bali, multi-instrumentalist saQi returns to Nevada City, Friday, July 26, to perform a special homecoming show that also features Jumpsuit Records Family Band and Isaac Chambers.

Drawing his name from the Sufi title for mystic muse, saQi is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and educator. As an early pioneer of live-electronic music in the West Coast scene he has continued to innovate and explore new realms of sonic alchemy by fusing elements of American blues, hip-hop, Latin, soul and world music with the refined minimalism of European dance genres. Over the years saQi has masterfully crafted his own sovereign sound that is never limited by tempo, genre or any other creative framework. Live sets journey seamlessly from low tempo bass to high-energy dance music and everything in between. The show is presented in a multitude of configurations ranging from solo DJ sets to a full live ensemble including horn sections, guitar, vocalists, percussion, keys and strings.

“My vision from the beginning was to create a project featuring other artists and musicians performing an eclectic live show of different genres of music that would reach people in different ways,” says saQi. “I want to bridge communities and bring everyone together on the dance floor.”

With five studio albums released on the independent label Jumpsuit Records, saQi has collaborated and performed with an array of prominent artists including The Polish Ambassador, Beats Antique, Emancipator, edIT (of the Glitch Mob), Random Rab, Rising Appalachia, March Fourth Marching Band, Russ Liquid, Bluetech and The Everyone Orchestra.

“I’ve been doing live electronic bands for 10 years and at first it wasn’t the norm, but over the years I’ve watched how the jam band, live music and electronic music scenes have all merged into this one great festival-like experience no matter the location or venue,” says saQi. “Right now, the sky is the limit for these kinds of shows and musical experiences.”