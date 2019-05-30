Mother-daughter duo to perform at event center in Grass Valley

Lucy and Suzzy Wainwright Roche and Loudon Wainwright by Beowulf Sheehan

Beowulf Sheehan

Know & Go WHO: The Center for the Arts OnTheGo Presents WHAT: Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche WHEN: Friday, May 31, 8 p.m. WHERE: Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley TICKETS: $30 members, $40 general public. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 INFO: The Center is undergoing renovation. Box Office is at The Plaza: 998 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley or BriarPatch Food Coop (530-272-5333). Tickets online at www.thecenterforthearts.org WEBPAGE: www.thecenterforthearts.org

Mother-daughter singer-songwriters Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche return to Grass Valley for a concert at the Foothills Events Center on Friday, May 31 as part of The Center for the Arts OnTheGo series, according to a release.

The duo has been touring for several years. Their first collaboration, Fairytale and Myth, won the Vox Pop best singer-songwriter CD for the Independent Music Awards.

Their album “Mud and Apples” is a mix of original songs as well as beloved covers. The mother-daughter show stands out as an evening of smart, thoughtful songs with plenty of elegant and familial harmonies.

Suzzy is a founding member of the singing group The Roches. She has written two books: a novel, “Wayward Saints,” and a children’s book, “Want To Be in a Band?” Her second novel, “The Town Crazy,” is looking for a publisher.

In addition to recording numerous albums with The Roches, Suzzy has recorded two solo albums and an unusual collection of musical prayers, Zero Church (with Maggie Roche), which was developed at the Institute on the Arts and Civic Dialogue at Harvard University. Suzzy has taught performance at NYU graduate and undergraduate schools and at Princeton University in the Atelier Program.

Tickets are available online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org or at the BriarPatch Food Coop.