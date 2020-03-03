Moonshine trio to perform at Off Broadstreet in Nevada City

This group’s unique backwoods country harmony style breathes new life into venerated songs by country legends like Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams. Reminiscent of the famous collaboration of Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt (The Trio), “Moonshine” is the result of the combined talents of three extraordinary local solo female vocalists Kris Stepanian, Jennifer Knapp and Allison Green.

Songs covered include Hey, Good Lookin, In The Jailhouse Now, Seven Bridges Road, After The Gold Rush and a host of iconic vintage and contemporary country and rock-a-billy fare.

Pre-show entertainment will be provided by Chris Crockett one hour before the show.

Kris Stepanian

Well-known to local audiences for her numerous appearances in Off Broadstreet productions, including her portrayal of the country music legend in our 2009 production of “Always…Patsy Cline,” and coming from a very musical family, Kris has always had a deep passion for music and singing. She is a recipient of numerous awards, including an Elly Award, Gold Country Idol, and Miss Nevada County

Jennifer Knapp

A third generation Nevada County native and “Gold Miner’s Daughter,” who plays on her grandfather’s 67 Martin acoustic guitar, Jennifer is the lead singer in Buckstar, a local honky-tonk rock country band that has recently begun work on their third album of original and cover songs. Jennifer brings to the group her love of American roots music, in the tradition of the Carter Family and Hank Williams.

Allison Green

Growing up on the Pliocene Ridge near Alleghany, California, Alli spent countless hours singing with sister Jennifer Knapp and writing songs inspired by nature and family. For 13 years she fronted a seasoned local Country, Rockabilly and Blues band called The Dyin’ Breed. Her latest band, Outlaws & Angels, will be performing for various events this summer.