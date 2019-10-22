Monday Cabaret returns with ‘Monsters & Martinis’

October is a magical time of year and Halloween is a coveted holiday with a wonderland of spellbinding, monster magic, occult, candy starved zombies, and more! That’s why this month Truth or Dare Productions brings you ‘Monsters & Martini’s Burlesque Spooktacular’ dripping with sexy gore-geouseness in the sultry, spooky burlesque tradition! Hosted by the infamous Nick Fedoroff.

WARNING: This show features burlesque and variety acts sure to give you goosebumps. Truth or Dare will be debuting some brand spanking new performers, a few somewhat new performers and welcoming back classic performers, bringing cheers for fears and terrifying tassels for the Halloween holiday in this Monday Cabaret. Get ready for quite the spooktacular spectacle. The show will be packed with amazing performers.

Monday Cabaret is back with a vengeance and ready to slay the stage once more at the hauntingly historic Nevada Theatre.

The show will be featuring Burlesque Reveals & Debuts by Leon G. Ray, Cybil Unrest, Guy Vigor, Dabby Longlegs, Chris Marcum, Chryseph Honeybear, Illegally Blonde, Rebel Rose Revue, and special guests Sparrow Woods, Bri Diamond, Vixi Vale and Lydia Wilts. Magic by Nick Fedoroff, Magician. A Costume Contest with a cash prize, so dress in your Halloween best and win. This is a 21 and up event with craft cocktails by the fabulous Golden Era available during the show and at intermission. Upcoming Truth or Dare Cabaret Shows at Nevada Theatre include: Friday Nov. 22 – Prohibition Bootleg Streakeasy; Monday Dec. 16 – Naughty & Nice Strip-mas; Saturday Feb. 15 – Red Hot Love Letter. For more information about the show or for inquiries about Monday Cabaret send an email to truthordaredance@gmail.com

Grab your Halloweenie friends, throw on that creepy costume and party hat because you’re cordially invited to a provocative, entertaining, and spectacularly thrilling event on Monday, Oct. 28. Tickets are $20 in advance by going to Tiny.cc/MondayCabaret

Please show up at 7 p.m. to have a delicious craft cocktail (or two) made by Golden Era Lounge while mingling in the foyer. Theatre doors will open at 7:25 to take your seats. At 8 p.m. the real fun begins with a captivating Halloween ride chalk-full of sensationally sexy acts and naughty fun featuring burlesque and cabaret dancers, with outlandish performances and costumes.