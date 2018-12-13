‘Mingle’ all the way: International dance festival ‘Mingle Me Home’ comes to Nevada City’s Miners Foundry

TICKETS: $30/Adults, $15/Students (18 & under). Tickets are available online, by phone 530-265-5040, in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op.

Fans of contemporary dance won't want to miss "Mingle Me Home," an international dance festival featuring professional dancers from top national dance companies such as Alonzo King's LINES Ballet, Alvin Ailey School, Mark Morris, and more.

Following in the footsteps of the wildly successful Nevada City Dance Festival, a multi-day festival that presented a live exhibition of professional dance along with master classes, "Mingle Me Home" aims to bring together dance communities throughout the United States and Germany, and to showcase the various techniques, styles and approaches of dance to new audiences.

"The selected dancers, I know from throughout my path as a dancer in Nevada City, San Francisco, Israel, and now Germany," explains Amelia Eisen, the festival's curator and artistic director. "I chose them because they are diverse professional dancers and choreographers with qualities that I specifically wanted to combine and share with the local community. They are all technically trained and now use their training to push their creative boundaries, collaborate, and stretch the potential of dance."

Eisen was born and raised in Nevada City and after graduating high school she trained at the prestigious Alonzo King's LINES Ballet in San Francisco, Alambrado Danza in Florence and Trieste, Italy, and Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company in Northern Israel.

In 2013, Eisen began to pursue her own international choreographic works, which have been publicly shared in San Francisco, Israel and Germany, where she now resides.

Each evening of the festival features six performances plus a short film called 'Garden of Others' directed and choreographed by Pascal Sangl of Stuttgart, Germany. Each dance piece is inspired by a theme and idea chosen by the dancers.

Stephanie Rankin and Valerie Grabill from Seattle and Chicago, respectively, will perform a piece called 'Swallow the Sun.' Andrea Amdall, a local dancer and graduate of the Nevada Union High School Dance Department, who spent time working under Mark Morris in Brooklyn, New York, will perform a piece called "Ouroboros."

Fullstop Dance, a project-based contemporary dance company from San Francisco that is versed in ballet, modern, improvisation, and other forms of dance, will perform excerpts of a new full-length work titled, "Nothing Without You." Eisen along with Kirill Berezovski from Mannheim, Germany will perform a new work-in-progress called 'No-thing-No-Where." SeaBus Dance Company will perform "Salt in my Coffee."

"I love what all dance is capable of," said Eisen. "It is a form of celebration, physical challenge and expression. It is a way to connect with imagination and make pure magic happen for others to see."