Miners Foundry to be filled with the sounds of song

Proceeds go to the Foundry's building improvement fund

Singing brings joy to many people — but did you know that a passion for singing can also have incredible benefits for your physical, emotional and social health?

Research shows the brain benefits from the cognitive activity and exercise, social interaction, and sense of meaning and purpose that creative activities such as singing in a chorus provide. Other health benefits of singing include being an excellent form of exercise for the elderly, disabled or injured; improvement in posture and sleep; a natural anti-depressant; lowering stress levels; boosting confidence and more.

“The Foundry Sings,” a quarterly event held at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, aims to gather people of all ages and singing levels under one roof to share in the power of song, reap the health benefits and build community.

Inspired by the popular Choir! Choir! Choir!, a weekly drop-in singing event based in Toronto, Canada, which has attracted professional musicians such as Rufus Wainwright to sing with the group, The Foundry Sings is led by Rod Baggett, choral conductor at Nevada Union High School and Seven Hills Middle School, along with multi-instrumentalist and singer Jonathan Meredith. When attendees first arrive they are given a lyric sheet to a popular contemporary song. Individuals do not need to know how to read music though. Baggett and Meredith will teach attendees the vocal arrangement.

While most of the songs are familiar, Baggett is known to add to the music for the chorus members. These additions can include beautiful harmonies, new arrangements and even singing in rounds.

While this is seemingly fun for participants, practicing the harmonies, for example, requires one to listen carefully, think quickly, think flexibly, anticipate what is coming next, and adjust as needed — that’s a lot of brainpower and exercise.

Creative activities like The Foundry Sings that include physical activity and/or social engagement are kind of like a “two for one” deal.

Social engagement is a key aspect of brain health and enhances our quality of life. It helps us feel connected with others, and when that engagement feels safe, we share our experiences, joy, and laughter, which allows us to feel appreciated and valued.

This sense of being appreciated and that we have value helps us to have a positive qualitative of life as it allows us to feel like we belong and can contribute to others and our community in a meaningful way.

Perhaps singing is the answer to some of our modern day problems?

