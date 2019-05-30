Meet your author: Ingrid Keriotis

Ingrid Keriotis and her book, "It Started With Wild Horses."



Can you tell us a bit about yourself? I am a Grass Valley poet who also teaches English at Sierra College. I have an MFA in Creative Writing from Eastern Washington University.

What brought you this area? The wild nature brought me and my family here 5 ½ years ago.

How did you get into writing? I’ve written poetry since I was 5 years old. My father was a lover of poetry and would recite poems by romantic poets such as Keats, Shelley and Byron.

What is your favorite book or who is your favorite author? My biggest influences are Mary Oliver, Billy Collins, Ellen Bass and Pablo Neruda.

What is your book about? The book is full of what I call poems of memory and wildness. Many are loosely based on events in my life, other poems are based in appreciation for the natural world and our place in it.

What inspired you to write this book? I decided it was time to put my poems — from the last 10 years or so — together into a manuscript. Molly Fisk’s Poetry Boot Camp was one of the writing workshops that helped me revise my poetry and get it ready for publication.

What do you find most challenging about writing a book? The revision process sometimes can seem endless. It is also difficult to share poetry that has a personal component to it.

What is your key takeaway or message you hope readers find in your book? I want readers to find hope and inspiration through poems that are sometimes focused on moments we may not easily be able to discuss, like the challenging times we have as parents. I think when one person shares their poetry or story, it gives others a little push to do the same. This is important because when each person shares their story, our common humanity can be celebrated.

Where can people find your book? My book is available locally at SPD in Grass Valley and Harmony Books in Nevada City. It is also available online.

Describe what you’d consider your own perfect day: Sitting on the banks of the Yuba River with my family in the sun after a refreshing swim is my perfect moment of happiness.

For more information, go to Ingridkeriotis.com, email mod4teach@yahoo.com or call 209-345-5918.