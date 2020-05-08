‘Meet the Author’ with Mary Anne Davis

Local author and Marketing and Events Manager at Hospice of the Foothills, Mary Anne Davis, has released a new book called, “Nevada County Wine.” We snagged a few minutes of time with Davis and asked her a few questions about her latest book and her life.

Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

I moved to western Nevada County in 1987 with my husband and young son. I have worked in sales/marketing/event management/fundraising all of my career including eight years in radio advertising sales at KNCO, and eight years as the event manager at The Union. I am currently the Marketing and Events Manager at Hospice of the Foothills where I help support the team who cares for people at their end-of-life. It is very rewarding. I am a singer, jewelry artist, photographer and now a writer as well.

What brought you to this area?

My husband was offered a position at Grass Valley Group in 1987. Growing up in Chico, I knew this area and was so excited to get to live here! Our second son was born here in 1992, and now we are living in Grass Valley, involved in the community (49er Breakfast Rotary Club of Nevada City), and enjoying our grandchildren.

How did you get into writing?

I have always found writing to be easy for me. I drove my parents crazy in high school and college by waiting until the last day before a paper was due to write it … then I’d knock it out and get an “A.” They learned to stop worrying! I have also written several editorial pieces for The Union, and was a member of the Editorial Board for several years. I never really thought much about writing a book until I got a phone call from the acquisitions editor at The History Press/Arcadia Publishing.

What is your favorite book or who is your favorite author?

This goes back to my childhood, but I love Beverly Cleary (now 104 years old!) and her Ramona the Pest/Henry Huggins series. As an adult, I read a wide variety of books by authors like Nicholas Sparks, Delia Owen, Sherryl Woods, and my dear friend and local author Chris Enss.

What is your book about?

“Nevada County Wine” is about the history of our wine industry here in Nevada County. Spoiler alert: it began (the first time) during the Gold Rush. This book is a look at the history of our area and how the growing of grapes and production of wine played a part. This book is part history lesson, and part about where we are now with our current wineries. I hope will make it an interesting read. I know at least you will learn a few things if you read this book. I learned a lot while writing it!

What inspired you to write this book?

Laurie Krill, Acquisitions Editor for The History Press/Arcadia Publishing, called me one day and asked if I’d write a book for them. She had heard about the “Golden Stories of Our Past” documentaries I had co-produced with Julia Stidham while at The Union, as well as the Sierra Gold Wine Tours company I owned and operated between 2005-2008. Laurie thought I had the knowledge needed to write this book. Being far too busy to write a book (I was 49er Breakfast Rotary President and working full time) I declined twice, then realized I was an opportunity I shouldn’t pass up.

What did you find most challenging about writing a book?

It was challenging working the research and writing in the evenings and weekends for about a year. Not ever having written a book before, I wasn’t sure how long it would really take, or whether I was budgeting my time appropriately to be able to finish by deadline. Then, of course, came the self-doubt about whether anyone would really want to read it after it was published.

What is your key takeaway or message you hope readers find in your book?

I think people will be surprised that so much happened in this region of significance. We have many “firsts” that happened here, and some very impressive people have made Nevada County their home over the years. While we get lots of attention for being Gold Rush towns, we have so much more that makes this area rich, including our wineries.

Where can people find your book?

Locally it is available at The Book Seller, Dokimos Pharmacies (both of them), and online through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target, and more. Since book signings are postponed for now, if you want a signed copy of the book, I can make a porch delivery or mail it to you. Email me at maryannedavis223@gmail.com and we will work out the details to get you a copy!

Please describe what you’d consider your perfect day.

My perfect day (when I’m not at the ocean) is any day I get to spend with my granddaughter Leah, to whom I have dedicated this book. Of course we’ll let grandpa hang out too. We love laughing and having fun. Leah is nine, and she has her own copy of the book and she has started reading it. While it is completely appropriate for children, we’ll see if it holds her interest!