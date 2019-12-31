McLane, Justis and Barwick to perform at Wild Eye Pub Jan. 5

McLane, Justis & Barwick, a folk-rock and roll power trio comprised of three Northern California roots musicians, will make its Grass Valley debut on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Wild Eye Pub, located at 535 Mill Street in Grass Valley. General admission tickets for the concert are $10 and are available at the door and online at http://www.wildeyepub.com. The all-ages show begins at 6 p.m.

McLane, Justis & Barwick (aka “MJB”) is made up of three longtime friends and musical compatriots who have been playing music for more than 30 years: the six-string virtuoso Steve McLane (electric and acoustic guitars and lead and harmony vocals) from Sacramento; singer-songwriter Mike Justis (lead vocals, acoustic guitar and harmonica) from Davis; and multi-instrumentalist and Grass Valley resident Kathy Barwick (mandolin, resophonic guitar and vocal harmonies). Special guest Pete Siegfried will join the band in a special set of John Prine covers.

Performing for much of their tenure as the Mike Justis Band, this trio has carved a unique niche for itself at festivals and clubs throughout Northern California over the past three decades. Built around the compelling original songs of Mike Justis, the trio forges a distinctive and hard-driving Americana blend of folk, blues, country and rock styles best heard at the band’s memorable live performances.

MJB has a long-standing, popular monthly residency at the Fox & Goose in Sacramento and has also performed at such prestigious venues as the Palms Playhouse in Winters, the Acoustic Den in Roseville, and the Sonoma County Bluegrass and Folk Festival. The band has appeared three times at the Mondavi Center in Davis in pre-performance concerts, most recently in November, before legendary singer/songwriter John Prine’s sold-out show.

That Mondavi Center performance was especially meaningful, as McLane, Justis and Barwick are all hard-core, long-time John Prine devotees. The three of them, plus Grass Valley resident and singer Pete Siegfried (of Mountain Laurel and Barwick & Siegfried fame), decided to showcase their love for Prine’s songs in an evening-long appreciation called “John Prine Night,” which debuted at the Acoustic Den in Roseville in 2016 and returned the following year.

A special New Year’s bonus within this MJB concert is the long-awaited third edition of “John Prine Night.” Along with very special guest Pete Siegfried, McLane, Justis & Barwick will folk-rock the house with the timeless songs — from classics to lesser-known gems — of the man many critics feel is the best American songwriter since Hank Williams. Even Bob Dylan has sung his praises, calling Prine his favorite songwriter and comparing him to the French novelist Marcel Proust.

As one might imagine, the folks in McLane, Justis & Barwick have recorded a number of albums over the years. McLane has recorded two solo albums, Delta Parade and Piece of Mind, and engineered all of Barwick & Siegfried’s CDs. Justis has three albums to his credit, Barroom Philosopher, One Foot In and Live at Wendell’s. Barwick has also recorded two solo albums, In My Life and Braeburn, as well as three albums with Barwick & Siegfried, The Trestle, Long Time Gone and Stones and Gravel.