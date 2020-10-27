Marty O’Reilly broadcast live from The Center for the Arts

Marty O’Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra deliver their unique take on roots music straight to your home with a live broadcast From The Center for the Arts on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. The show is free and will be broadcast live at thecenterforthearts.org. The Center’s new outdoor Backstage Bar will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. serving drinks and food at socially distant tables where visitors can watch the livestream.

Just when you think American roots music should be relegated to the dusty confines of a purist’s museum it will surprise you with a paradigm shift. Take Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra — passing through tradition, the quartet stumbled upon innovation, proving that old souls can be creatively fresh.

Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra features Marty on electrified resonator guitar and vocals, Chris Lynch on violin and keys, Ben Berry on upright bass, and Matt Goff on drums and percussion. The group specializes in roots music with evocative lyrics that are conceptually cryptic, relying on imagery and symbols to convey emotion. Their signature cosmic roots aesthetic, brimming with cinematic songcraft, impressionistic lyrics, clever arrangements, telepathic ensemble interplay, and soulfully world-weary vocals. Imagine the delta blues reprised by psychedelic indie rockers.

Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra perform live From The Center on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. The online broadcast is free to everyone. A digital “Tip Jar” will be available for donations to support the artists and production team. You can also watch the live broadcast from the new Backstage Bar behind The Center for the Arts at 315 Richardson Street, downtown Grass Valley. Visit thecenterforthearts.org for more information.