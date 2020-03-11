‘Martin & Monroe’ one night only at Off Broadstreet in Nevada City

Off Broadstreet’s new “In Concert” series ramps up for 2020, starting with this Friday, March 13 offering of “Martin & Monroe,” a special tribute to 1960s idols Dean Martin and Marilyn Monroe.

“Martin & Monroe” is the brainchild of popular “Dean-O-Holics” impersonator Bob Caudle, who will, along with wife Sherri-Lynn Laboissonniere, take audiences on a magical time-trip to the fabulous 1960s. “Martin & Monroe” has been presented numerous times in the past year at various locations in Northern California and Nevada. Guest artist Johnny Dee will make a cameo appearance as Frank Sinatra. Dee was introduced to Off Broadstreet audiences last month with a special “Frank Sinatra-Patsy Cline Valentines Concert” along with Kris Stepanian. The duo will appear again at Off Broadstreet on Mothers Day, May 10.

Rounding out the year are Cousin Cricket in Concert on Friday, June 10, Tina Marie Kelly and Kris DeKowzan’s tribute to Lucille Ball and Carol Burnet on Aug. 28, blues singer Tamara Fouyer in concert on Sept. 11, Kris and Dominic Stepanian in concert on Nov. 6 and Jan Kopp’s Country Jamboree featuring new local country trio Moonshine on a date yet to be determined.

For schedule updates, visit the Off Broadstreet website at http://www.offbroadstreet.com. For reservations, phone 530-265-8686. All concerts are presented at Off Broadstreet Cabaret Dessert Theatre, 305 Commercial Street, Nevada City. Pre-show entertainment is provided by local singer/song-writer Chris Crockett. Admission is $29.