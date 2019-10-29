Martha Meredith featured artist through November at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art

Art can often be a transformative journey, allowing those who delve into their creative side the opportunity to discover more about themselves. And when it comes to this exploration later in life when time opens up, the journey can become even richer. This is the theme of an upcoming show of longtime Nevada County resident and business owner Martha Meredith. The show running the month of November at LeeAnn Brook Fine Art called “Threshold” will showcase her one-of-a-kind monotype collage works. There will be an artist reception and ArtTalk with Meredith on Nov. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., offering an opportunity to meet the artist and hear the story and process of her art.

Former business owner of J. J. Jackson’s in downtown Nevada City, Meredith comments on the theme of her show, “I have reflected, drawn, painted and played in my personal and travel journals for over 40 years. The practice provides a ‘canvas’ and a method for me to explore my inner landscape. Not only does the practice anchor and astonish me, it is an invaluable proving ground for the layers, texture, color and design I have been exploring for this show. This show ‘Threshold,’ explores the inner process of transition, much like it would unfold in my journal. The difference is that I am using my old heavy proof press to create these monotypes.”

“I have met many other people who have recently turned 70 and are seeking to explore and reinvent their lives. Questions of home, friends, family, belonging, nourishment, adventure, finance and community are being asked. For me the possibility of doing things differently in these latter years becomes more and more of a delicious and scary quest. I spend part of the year in Mexico and part here in Nevada County. My draw to live in Mexico and my deep rootedness in Nevada County is echoed in this series of prints, which have brought me to a new threshold in my life.”

Martha Meredith attended college in Bangalore, India from 1967-68, and was struck to the core with India’s intensity, richness of color and extreme cultural difference, especially in light of growing up in Chico and Mt. Lassen National Park. After she returned from the year in India and a summer of hitchhiking in Europe, she returned to Callison College of the University of the Pacific in Stockton and followed her interest in cross cultural studies, including a semester in Denmark, attending the International Peoples’ College.

After college she co-started and co-owned several businesses, including J. J. Jackson’s in Nevada City in 1988. She went on to own J. J. Jackson’s for 18 years, using her creativity and accumulated experience to craft the store into a colorful and fun place to shop. Buying for the store, creating the window displays and visual merchandising were her creative outlets, while supporting local and international artists and writers with events, book signings and art shows. She sold the store in 2006.

Since retirement in 2006, Martha spends a good amount of time in Mexico where she has a studio, living in a village with a wonderful community of seekers and artists who encourage and embrace creativity in a lively manner, not unlike her community in Nevada City. She is drawn to spend more time traveling and learning about other cultures, and continuing with her passion for printmaking.

LeeAnn Brook Fine Art features Brook’s working studio as well as the art of over 20 different artists, plus monthly guest artist shows. Open daily from noon to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays at 11 a.m., the gallery is located at 231 Broad Street in downtown Nevada City. For more information about the gallery’s artists and events, visit http://www.leeannbrookfineart.com