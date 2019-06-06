Mariee Sioux celebrates release of third album with show in Nevada City

Know & Go WHAT: Mariee Sioux ‘Grief in Exile’ Album Release Concert w/ special guest Shelly Covert (Spokesperson for Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe) WHEN: Doors 7 p.m.; Music 8 p.m. June 11 WHERE: Oustomah Oddfellows Lodge #16, 225 1/2 Broad Street, Nevada City WHO: Mariee Sioux with band, Shelly Covert ADMISSION: $10-20 BUY ONLINE: marieesiouxnc.bpt.me INFORMATION: 530-263-6068 or email Msobonya@gmail.com

Local, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Mariee Sioux will be holding a special concert.

The event will celebrate the release of her third studio album, “Grief in Exile,” on June 11 at the Oustomah Oddfellows Hall in Nevada City.

This will be special opportunity to hear Mariee’s new album live in it’s entirety, backed by her father Gary Sobonya on mandolin and co-producers Kacey Johansing and Tim Ramsey (Los Angeles). Doors are at 7 p.m. with a community alter building as attendees enter, flowers and fake candles welcome.

The lodge, having been named after the Nisenan village that once thrived where it stands, seems to echo the album’s themes of ancestral remembrance and awakening grief reverence. Special guest Shelly Covert, spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, will be opening the night with welcoming song and information on current tribal projects and community initiatives.

Mariee Sioux has long been a fixture in the California folk scene since her first album Faces in the Rocks garnered international attention in 2008. Revered for her intricate guitar picking and writing full of haunting poetic mysticism, her music has often reflected her Native American heritage, organic farm filled upbringing and her later hunger for ceremonial and ancestral connection.

There is a transcendent quality in Mariee’s unique expression that often feels otherworldly. She crafts dreamlike imagery and the shared human experience together with such potency and achingly sensitive singing it often moves listeners to tears.

Over the past decade she’s received messages of profound healing experiences the music has supported people through; from births, deaths, ancestral messages and re connection to the self or nature. There seems to be a medicinal quality to her music that is undeniable and sought after in an often destructive and disconnected age.