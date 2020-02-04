Marie Wolfe’s art on display through February at Nevada City Winery

An emerging new artist is displaying her works at Nevada City Winery through February at the “Living Through Layers Seen and Unseen.” Marie Wolfe’s creations are fresh, new and authentic. She is self-taught and, as a result, not constrained by the boundaries of a particular medium. She works to discover the mystery and realm where abstraction and realism meet. Her pieces are a combination of abstract realism offering a refreshing new expression of movement and texture through the blend of oil and cold wax with the addition of various forms of mark-making, each piece incorporating depth through the use of pastels, graphite, marble dust and more.

An opening reception will be held Friday, Feb. 7 to meet the artist, view her work and enjoy a glass of Nevada City wine. Light appetizers will be served.

A Statement by Marie Wolfe

“Painting constantly conforms to the fluctuations of the heart – throughout the act of painting.”

— Picasso

Living out loud through layers seen and unseen, through weight, depth and texture, I work to discover the mystery and realm where abstraction and realism meet.

My intention is that my work have complexity and a sense of history. I like to say that my work is informed by the idea of impermanence as I build up and scrape away marks and gestures and at times covering up other paintings. Something awakens, helping me to find the direction I need to move, in order to create. I am looking for visual moments to capture a particular feeling, and as I move over the canvas each painting takes on an independent direction.

I am drawn to aged surfaces that reveal the endless passage of time; objects with a striking physicality. Fragments of urban decay, weather worn surfaces that present textures that were at one time rigid and strong, which have surrendered through time to the elements to which they have been exposed. I see this through my travels, in nature and through my photography. I look at human form with its myriad of shapes and expression which in turn inform an emotional response. Through the act of adding and subtracting my intention is for my work to be multifaceted and have a sense of story, bringing nature and life to the canvas. I tend to not feel constrained by the boundaries of medium. Currently, my choice is oil and cold wax, along with various forms of mark making. The use of pastels, graphite, marble dust and more make up the various layers I play in.

I am thrilled by this gift of creation, as well as the challenges it brings that press upon my creative sensibility as I strive to live the life I wish to live.