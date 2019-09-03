Margaret Atwood on the big screen

TICKETS: $12.50 adults, $10.50 seniors, children 12 and under & students with ID; Available online at www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office

This September Sierra Theaters is bringing a new season of live events broadcast to cinemas in Grass Valley as the 2019 Fall Stage to Screen Series begins.

First up is an evening with Margaret Atwood on the day her sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale” is released.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the wait will be over….”The Testaments” is revealed. The literary event will be celebrated with a live cinema broadcast, as Fane Productions present an evening with the Canadian novelist, poet, literary critic and inventor.

The publication of Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 1985 and the current Emmy Award-winning television series have created a cultural phenomenon, as handmaids have become a symbol of women’s rights and a protest against misogyny and oppression.

In her sequel, Atwood answers the questions that have tantalized readers for decades. “The Testaments” picks up the story fifteen years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.

Live from the London stage, Atwood will be interviewed by broadcaster and author Samira Ahmed in a conversation spanning the length of Atwood’s career, her diverse range of works, and why she has returned to her seminal handmaid story 34 years later.

Margaret Atwood says, “I am delighted that the launch of ‘The Testaments’ will take place not only in London on Sept. 10, but also by live-streaming to over 1,000 cinemas around the world. I can’t be in all the places at once in my analogue body, but I look forward to being with so many readers via the big screen.”

With exclusive readings from the new book by special guests, including Lily James, this will be an event spotlighting Atwood’s signature insight, humour and intellect.

Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at the corner of Hughes Road in Grass Valley.