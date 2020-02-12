Making a name for himself: Violinist Paul Huang returns to Grass Valley

Noted for stunning virtuosic performances, violinist Paul Huang returns to InConcert Sierra with pianist Helen Huang on Sunday in Grass Valley.

One of the most exciting young violinists of today, his career is on a parallel track with greatness. Santa Barbara Independent critic Gabriel Tanguay, awed by Huang’s performance, wrote, “…within minutes of taking the stage, he secured himself a spot beside virtuosos Itzhak Perlman and Joshua Bell.” Paul Merkley of the Toronto Concert Review wrote, “When I read in the pre-concert publicity that Paul Huang has been called the next Joshua Bell, I was surprised, but when he played Prokofiev’s first sonata, with its broad and varied expressive range and its considerable technical demands on the player, I understood why.”

A graduate of The Juilliard School, Paul Huang is a former first prize winner at the ​Tibor Varga International Violin Competition – and was awarded a prestigious 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant and 2017 Lincoln Center Award for Emerging Artists. He performed for InConcert Sierra as a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s ensemble in January 2017.

He currently performs on the 1742 Ex-Wieniawski Guarneri del Gesu – on generous loan from Chicago’s Stradivarius Society.

Taiwanese-American pianist, Helen Huang, was first discovered by Maestro Kurt Masur upon winning the Young People’s Competition resulting in engagements with the New York Philharmonic and a recording contract with the Teldec record label. Known for immaculate technique and eloquent sensitivity, Helen Huang has enjoyed to date a multi-faceted career as a soloist and chamber music player.

Their program is complete with beautiful and exciting masterworks that showcase the virtuosity of both instrumentalists. Mendelssohn’s “Sonata in F Major,” Brahms’ “Sonata No. 1 in G Major, Op. 78, Ysayë’s “Sonata in D minor, Op. 27, No. 3,” and Saint-Saëns’ “Sonata No. 1 in D minor, Op. 75.”

“Paul and Helen are an amazing ensemble, with monster technique, great passion and musicianship. I think this concert will not only bring us to our feet, it will leave us with jaws dropped and ​in total awe. Notably spellbound. I can’t wait!,” said Artistic Director Ken Hardin.

Learn more about Paul Huang and Helen Huang (no relation) at the pre-concert forum facilitated by Hardin at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 16. The concert will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $38 for general admission and are available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org (ticketing fees may apply), in person at BriarPatch Co-op and also at the door on the day of the performance. There are a limited number of free youth passes for those 5-17, available with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Please call 530-273-3990 to arrange in advance.

The concert is at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12889 Osborne Hill Road, Grass Valley. For more information, please call 530-273-3990 or visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org