Magician brings his show to NorCal Fringe

Northern California raised magician Ryan Kane is proud to present “The Magic of Ryan Kane” as a part of the NorCal Fringe Festival (formerly the Nugget Fringe Festival), at the Grass Valley Courtyard Suites March 18 through 20.

Named “Best of Fringe” at the 2019 San Francisco Fringe Festival and “highly recommended” by Fringe Review.com – Kane’s show addresses the beliefs and mysteries that humans should be spoiling for reach other. Kane even spoils the ending of his own show, although it’s so crazy and surprising, audiences will never believe that it could actually happen – (Spoiler Alert: it all comes true!)

Originally from Elk Grove, Kane is a Bay Area based magician, comedian and writer. His award-winning magic has taken him from Las Vegas, to Barcelona — and now to Grass Valley. For the past three years, he has been a resident artist of the EXIT Theatre in downtown San Francisco.

In the show, playing cards levitate, whiskey bottles appear from nowhere, and a paintball gun is fired at the man behind it all. Every night out should be this much fun.

“The Magic of Ryan Kane” will be playing Thursday, March 18 at 9 p.m. Friday, March 19 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 20 at 8 p.m. at Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, (210 North Auburn Street, Grass Valley) $15 tickets available at RyanKaneMagic.com/GrassValley.