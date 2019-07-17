Magic returns to Nevada City with The Children’s Festival

On Friday, The Children’s Festival will return to Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

The park will be transformed into a lively Renaissance Faire for children with over 20 arts and crafts tables, strolling minstrels, jugglers, magicians, face-painters, a bridge-guarding troll, a bevy of faeries, mermaids, a bubble jester, Pyrate Skool, Pepper the Witch, medieval fencing, marionettes, catapults, Queen Elizabeth and her court, and Claude, the life-sized mechanical dragon.

Founded in 1971 by Pat Cobler and Ilse Barnhart, the Children’s Festival continued as an annual summer event for 19 years. It was revived in 2003, as a memorial tribute to Ilse Barnhart. This year, we celebrate the 17th anniversary of its revival.

The Children’s Festival is one of the premiere summer events for children, with over 2,000 children and adults attending. Children are able to make their own tunics, swords, shields, crowns, macaroni necklaces and magic wands. They are able to engage in wood block construction, soapstone carving, Renaissance rubbings, solar art, and clay modeling. The Audubon Society will be returning with their painted wooden birds and bird masks and the very popular Castle will be available to paint. The Knights & Dragons game table (similar to checkers), Wizard’s Chess (a giant chess game) and Jenga will be there for the children to play, and Ray Ray the Bubble Jester will stroll through the park making bubble magic.

“Pyrate Skool” will return for the sixth year, with an interactive “edutainment” program about nautical history and seafaring tools, the unique “language” of pirates and sea shanties — and attendees will have the opportunity to shoot stuffed monkeys from cannons.

There is an entertainment stage with performances throughout the morning and evening. One of our old favorites, Juggler/Storyteller Izzy Tooinsky, will be returning this year and there will be several new performers. The Marionette Theatre includes a sing-a-long for the children, and Pixie Blossom of Pixie Tribe Entertainment will perform a magic show, complete with puppets. Each session will end with the Queen’s Procession and Festival Parade, and all attendees are invited to participate. Costumes are encouraged.

Located in beautiful Pioneer Park, this is a fun, creative event for the whole family and generations of children have been creating magical memories.

This year’s Children’s Festival will once again have two sessions, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5-8 p.m. Admission to each session is $3. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. There will be reusable tote bags available for a suggested donation of $1, as well as free paper bags for all the wonderful things attendees will make at the craft tables.

The festival is sponsored by Gold Country Kiwanis who has very generously provided both financial support and volunteers. The festival is also supported by many other local businesses and is made possible by the more than 200 local volunteers who work throughout the year to bring this unique event to the children of Nevada County.