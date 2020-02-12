Maasai life and culture art exhibit on display in Nevada City

WHEN: Feb. 11 though March 9 with opening reception on Feb. 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

An upcoming art exhibit will be on display in Nevada City at Asylum Down (located at 300 Broad St. in downtown).

Two local artists, Ron Kenedi and Dani Joy, will display their oil paintings, prints and digital artworks that are based on source material from the Maasai tribe of Tanzania.

These Nevada County artists working closely with two Maasai photographers, Edward Philipo and Aloyce Koreiya, have created artworks that portray aspects of Maasai culture and village life. All works displayed will be offered for sale with proceeds being shared by the artists with the Maasai tribe.

The Maasai are hunters and ranchers and known for their beautiful and colorful jewelry, fabric and clothing. The artwork being displayed is inspired by the wonderful colors and body ornaments as well as scenes of everyday life.

The show will open with a reception on Feb. 13 at Asylum Down from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and run until March 9.

Ron Kenedi is a long time Nevada County resident and creates what he calls “Commentary Art” oil paintings and prints. A former Nevada County Arts Council board member, Ron has shown his work throughout the U.S. and internationally, with a recent show at the Museum of Northern California Art and been featured in art magazines and juried shows.

Dani Joy is a local artist working in figurative art, digital new media and neural glitch art. He has a passion for traditional artistic practices, but is fully immersed in a creative coding practice that includes building his own artificial intelligence art tools. Dani is the founder of the NorCal Figurative Art Guild, a local nonprofit art education organization and proprietor of Artist Proof: Print and Design.