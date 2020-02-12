Love is love is love: Dinner, disco and dance event to benefits LGBTQ+ community on Valentine’s Day at Miners Foundry

How: Ticket for dance are $25 and available at Foundry 265-5040 or minersfoundry.org. Also available for purchase at Briar Patch Co-op

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center this Friday, dining and dancing the night away at “Love is Love is Love” – a new event geared toward celebrating all things cupid for couples and singles alike. Event organizer Drew Rust said he has been talking for years about doing some type of event for the gay community and after finding the Foundry was available on the 14th, booked it and then brainstormed with local vocal celebrity Lorraine Gervais to come up with something fun to do that would appeal to all members of the community.

“Overall, it’s been easy to put this event together,” he said. “I just wanted to give back to the community. I have been overwhelmed with how well the response is and how easy it has been for me, not having any producing background and just saying I want to do this.”

For a first-time producer Rust seems to have made some spectacular choices, tapping into the area’s “best of the best” to create a not-to-be-missed celebration.

Candlelight in the Stone Hall will set the tone for the sold-out dinner, which features a three-course meal created by popular caterer Antonio Ayestaran. Spouses, dates and “just friends” will enjoy a romantic sit-down plated meal including hors d’oeuvres, soup, three delicious entre’ options, and dessert, and then the party will truly begin. A full no host bar will be available throughout the night.

The evening will be emceed by local comedian Trevor Wade, who will use improvisation and some stand up to keep the crowd entertained throughout the evening while serving as the verbal version of a playbill.

“I will transition things from the meal to the disco dance, along with a little bit of stand up before introducing the band,” Wade said.

The newly formed disco band “The Velvet Foxes” takes to the stage at 8 p.m., performing hits from the disco era that will get patrons out of their seats to “boogie oogie oogie, ‘til they just can’t boogie no more.”

“The Velvet Foxes” is Lorraine Gervais latest creation. She said she was originally approached to co-produce and emcee a drag show, but the event morphed into a dinner and disco dance, which left her with the joyful task of deciding which of the 70s era songs to perform.

She enlisted vocalists Cassidy Joy and Alvetta Newby-Jones and put together a band. Gervais said she performed a disco show at the Center for the Arts a few years ago and decided it would be fun to bring that back. “Disco is one of those things where people automatically have a good time. I know a lot of people who initially say to me, ‘Oh my God, I hate disco’ and then I have to remind them of what the songs are and they go crazy. It signifies having a good time and letting yourself go.” Some of those songs include YMCA, We Are Family, Disco Inferno and Get Down Tonight — to name just a few.

Dance only tickets are still available for $25. Rust said, “The whole evening is based on the disco theme. It’s a 70s throwback. I hope people do take it as a theme and run with it. If anyone still has platform shoes, wear them!”

Gervais continued, “It’s one of those events where you are not going to feel ostracized because you don’t have a romantic partner. You can just come and have a great time. It is not a couples only event.”

She said getting ready for the event has been fun. “We are having a blast, an absolute blast. Getting ready, rehearsing, going through these tunes with three-part harmonies and the band is amazing.”

The 21-and-up event was originally designed for those in the gay community to have something to do on a traditionally straight holiday, but organizers are hoping to appeal to all people, thus the “Love is Love is Love” title.

Wade said, “I will write a few jokes but for the most part will riff about the fact that it is Valentine’s Day, and I am woefully single and hopefully some others will be too, so we can commiserate.”

Wade added, “As an emcee I like to entertain people but if I can facilitate love and be a little cupid, why not?”

While proceeds from the evening will benefit the Nevada County LGBTQ+ community, Gervais emphasizes it is an inclusive event, “It’s just a big fun party for everybody to celebrate love and especially in these times. I think this is an anecdote for all the divisiveness. We have a very unique community where people really enjoy live music and dancing and fun. I play a lot of other places and I know we have a huge sense of community. We are very inclusive, and we appreciate everybody’s differences.”

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.