Love in many languages: Beaucoup Chapeaux to perform Valentine’s Day concert at Classic Cafe

On Valentine’s Day 2009, at the Nevada City Classic Cafe, world music band Beaucoup Chapeaux came into being. Since that day they’ve played eight hundred concerts and traveled many miles together.

Their repertoire includes tunes from Europe, the Balkans, the Americas and originals. You may not understand Albanian, or French or Macedonian — but you’ll nonetheless get what the song is about. Which is, invariably, all about love.

An equal amount of love will go into the menu that night. Reservations are required for either of two seatings: 5 to 7 p.m., or 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.